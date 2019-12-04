Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air cargo peak season off to slow start, annual demand down 3.5 pc in October: IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Wednesday released data for global air freight markets showing that demand, measured in freight tonne-kilometres (FTKs) decreased by 3.5 per cent in October as compared to the same period in 2018.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:17 IST
Air cargo peak season off to slow start, annual demand down 3.5 pc in October: IATA
IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 pc of global air traffic.. Image Credit: ANI

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Wednesday released data for global air freight markets showing that demand, measured in freight tonne-kilometres (FTKs) decreased by 3.5 per cent in October as compared to the same period in 2018. This marks a weak start to the traditional peak season for air cargo and the 12th consecutive month of year-on-year declines in freight volumes.

Freight capacity, measured in available freight tonne kilometres (AFTKs) rose by 2.2 per cent year-on-year in October 2019. Capacity growth has now outstripped demand growth for the 18th consecutive month. Over the past year, air cargo has suffered from the effects of the trade war between the United States and China, the deterioration in global trade and a broad-based slowing in economic growth.

"Air cargo's peak season is off to a disappointing start with demand down 3.5 per cent in October. Demand is set to decline in 2019 overall -- the weakest annual outcome since the global financial crisis. It has been a very tough year for the air cargo industry," said IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac. Airlines in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East suffered sharp declines in year-on-year growth in total air freight volumes in October while Latin American and European carriers experienced a more moderate decline. Africa was the only region to record growth in air freight demand compared to October last year. Asia Pacific airlines saw demand for air freight contract by 5.3 per cent in October compared to the same period in 2018. Capacity increased by 0.6 per cent.

The US-China and South Korea-Japan trade wars have negatively affected the region. And the disruption to operations at Hong Kong International Airport -- the largest cargo hub in the world -- continues to impact activity. However, the thawing of US-China trade relations and robust economic growth in key regional economies are positive developments, said IATA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Putin accuses Bulgaria of holding up TurkStream pipeline

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Bulgaria on Wednesday of deliberately delaying the implementation of Russias TurkStream natural gas pipeline on its territory and said that Moscow could find ways to bypass Bulgaria if needed.Putin w...

FACTBOX-Meet the law professors testifying at the Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee announced on Monday it will call four witnesses, all of them law professors, during the first day of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Hearings in the Democrat-controlled House start Wedn...

First national ranking pickleball tourney in Pune on Dec 7-8

Around 250 players from 10 states would participate in the first national ranking pickleball tournament beginning here on December 7, it was announced on Wednesday. The All India Pickleball Association AIPA, the apex body of the paddle spo...

Vet gang rape & murder: Man held for posting abusive comments

A 28-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested for posting abusive comments against a prominent woman dignitary on social media following the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month, police said. A complaint was file...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019