Be Human: Surprising New Ways to Get Content Sites, eCommerce Stores and Blogs Found in Search Results

Be Human: Surprising New Ways to Get Content Sites, eCommerce Stores and Blogs Found in Search Results

Everyone knows search draws way more traffic than social media and paid ads. Getting found by Google is a profitable way to grow traffic and sales. Before pages are ranked though, search engines have to first find them. It used to take months, sometimes years, to get a site's content found by Google and major search engines. Even so, only a small percentage of internet content ends up indexed by Google. With a little help from eCommerce SaaS bots, like flare by Mansion Ecommerce, and some content ingenuity, owners of content sites, eCommerce stores and bloggers can tip the odds in their favor.

Video - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-e8N96vCbrY

Before a site is ranked, it has to be found

Many site owners pour their time and budget into Search Engine Optimization (SEO) of their pages but forget a critical but simple first step: Ensure a way to inform Google, Bing, and other major engines. Instead of waiting for Google and Bing to find website pages, new machine-learning eCommerce bots like flare can proactively and verifiably push site updates to major search engines. These bots can map websites in a few minutes and push update notifications to Google and Bing daily. Unlike prior technologies, the new bots can verify Google and Bing have received the updates. It is like sending a certified mail instead of an un-verifiable mail drop-off.

Keep it human

Site owners must know these bots can verifiably submit website pages for consideration, but it is entirely up to the search engine algorithms to decide if the content is interesting enough to be picked up for display in search results. Google unveiled a deep learning update, BERT, which aims to determine the context of the search query as a whole instead of extracting keywords. Google's announcement: Say in the search sentence "Brazil traveler to USA needs a visa". The old algorithm would remove "to" and returned results about U.S. citizens traveling to Brazil. The BERT update uses the word "to" and understands the meaning. It's about a Brazilian traveling to the U.S. and not the other way around.

Site owners, eCommerce stores and bloggers should watch for changes in organic traffic. If necessary, make the meta title and description more humanly readable and less like a bag of keywords. With Voice Searches on the rise, making these tags humanly readable can improve a site's chances of getting found in voice searches as well.

Keep at it and keep it real

Doing SEO once is virtually useless. To get in front and stay in front, one needs regular feeds to Google and Bing and keeping up with their algorithm changes. Bots, like flare by Mansion Ecommerce, deliver verifiable search engine feeds on a regular basis without taking up a site owner's time, so they can focus on creating content relevant to their customers, brand, and business.

About Mansion Ecommerce

B2B SaaS company helping retail and wholesale businesses operate efficiently and grow. Mansion Ecommerce offers a suite of machine-learning eCommerce bots that are surprisingly simple to deploy. Built by award-winning store owners, for store owners.

Media Contact:
Phone: 512.366.9012
Email: media@mansionecommerce.com
