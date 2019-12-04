Left Menu
Biocon Biologics Takes Forward its Mission to Unlock Universal Access to Insulins Globally

Biocon Biologics, a fully integrated 'pure play' global biosimilars organisation, is taking forward its mission of unlocking affordable access to quality insulins for people with diabetes across the world. As a credible, global insulins player, it is committed to address the growing healthcare challenges associated with diabetes worldwide and is driven by its mission to enable affordable access.

Even as we near the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin, lack of equitable access to affordable insulin remains a key impediment to successful treatment for diabetes, leading to co-morbid complications and premature deaths. Diabetes currently affects over 463 million people worldwide and is projected to reach 578 million by 20301

Biocon Biologics has taken the lead to enable affordable access to insulins for patients across the world to ensure that people with diabetes who need insulins must get them. Pursuing an innovation strategy that is rooted in affordability, Biocon has cumulatively supplied over 2 billion doses of biosimilar insulins to patients globally over the last 15 years.

In September 2019, the Company made an announcement to enable universal access to recombinant human Insulin (rh-Insulin), by offering it at less than 10 US cents / day for Governments in LMICs.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson & MD, Biocon, said:"At Biocon, we are guided by the conviction that a lifesaving product like insulin cannot be priced out of the reach of those that need it on an everyday basis. We are committed to reducing the price of our insulin even further through partnerships with agencies like WHO, UNAIDS & others in order to break the barrier to access in certain geographies which are too poor to deal with the challenge of Diabetes on their own." 

Taking ahead its commitment to provide Universal Access to high quality insulins, Biocon Biologics made its debut at the ongoing International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Congress at Busan, South Korea, being held from December 2-6, 2019.

Christiane Hamacher, CEO, Biocon Biologics, said: "In the run-up to the 100th anniversary of insulin, Biocon Biologics has embarked on a mission to unlock universal access to high quality insulin, guided by the conviction that a lifesaving product like this needs to be accessible to patients globally, both in emerging and developed countries. Our participation at the IDF Congress 2019 is aimed at addressing current issues around insulin access, especially opportunities and value offered by biosimilars, how to achieve equitable care and sustaining India's role as pharmacy to the world. In line with our aspiration to reach 'one in five' insulin-dependent people with diabetes globally, we want to work closely with key stakeholders worldwide to find ways to ensure that insulin reaches those who need them the most."

Read More: https://www.biocon.com/biocon_press_release_20191203-0430.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039641/Biocon_Biocologics_Logo.jpg

