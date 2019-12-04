Left Menu
Hinduja Group offers to help Punjab in addressing stubble burning problem

The Hinduja Group on Wednesday offered to help Punjab in addressing stubble burning problem in the state by lifting all paddy straw from the fields for use in ethanol plants. The offer was made during a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Hinduja Group Chairman Prakash Hinduja, an official statement said here.

During the meeting, Hinduja, who was leading a delegation, also showed interest in partnering the state's progress through investments in agriculture, transport, banking, healthcare and automobile sectors. Offering transport and technology solutions to mitigate the menace of stubble burning, Hinduja assured Amarinder that the tippers of the group could ensure timely lifting of stubble from fields to support the state government's efforts to eliminate the problem.

Hinduja was here to discuss investment opportunities as part of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, it said. The chief minister asked his chief principal secretary to look into the group's proposal, the statement said.

Hinduja said the group could also make investments in banking sector to facilitate loans for unemployed youth, self-help groups and progressive entrepreneurs to establish their ventures. Acceding to a proposal from the chief minister, the group also agreed to join hands with state government in its flagship programme 'YAARI Enterprises' to provide easy loans to skilled drivers to run buses, for which permits would be allotted by the state government, the statement added.

Hinduja said the group was also interested in partnering the state government and Israeli companies to utilise superior technology for enhancing quality of fruit produce to international standards, and exporting the same through joint ventures on profit sharing basis. He also proposed public private partnership with Punjab government to set up a manufacturing unit for Ashok Leyland and a driving school for skill development and employment generation in the state, the statement said.

Assuring his government's full support in setting up the new projects in the state, the chief minister proposed establishment of an auto park in Kapurthala district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

