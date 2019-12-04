Left Menu
Johnson Lifts becomes Rs 2,000 cr company

Elevator and escalator manufacturer Johnson Lifts on Wednesday said it has crossed Rs 2,000 crore sales mark and is strengthening its presence further in the segment. The company is investing to set up a new lift factory at Sengadu in Tamil Nadu to produce additional 6,000 units per annum and heavy duty escalator line at Oragadam for 600 escalators, Johnson Lifts said in a statement.

According to the company, it has an order book of around Rs 673 crore to provide 828 escalators and 365 lifts across metro and railway stations in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore. "In 2009 JLPL clocked a sales turnover of Rs 419 crores with 520 units and in 2019, we have crossed Rs 2,000 crore with over 12,000 units being delivered, thereby ensuring over 22 per cent market share," said Johnson Lifts Country Head Marketing Albert Dhiraviyam.

Moreover, to tap the opportunities coming from the NCR region and Northern market, the company is opening a regional hub in Delhi, which would employ 1,500 people. The company believes that there has been a significant growth opportunities in the segment led by major urban infrastructure development programs.

The Central Government schemes for major Urban Infra Structure Development programmes as Metro Rail Projects, UDAN – Regional Airport development and regional connectivity scheme, and the modernisation of Airports, Railways Stations, Bus Terminals and Foot Over Bridges would create demand in the sector. "The growing opportunities have attracted many multinational players, hence bringing in stiff competition in excellence and efficiency. Johnson Lifts is proud to face this competition and still be preferred, thus retaining our No 1 position in the market," he said.

Besides domestic market, Johnson Lifts has presence in six overseas countries -- Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Dubai, Bhutan and Myanmar. From two factories in 2009, Johnson Lifts has expanded to four factories in 2019 with a combined facility that produces 16,000 Lifts per annum.

“Foreseeing the growth in Lift requirements and the need for Heavy Duty Escalators, a new integrated, fully automated lift factory is now ready for production at a 1.4 lakh sqm facility at Sengadu. This factory will be able to produce an additional 6000 Lifts per annum. Also an additional line for Heavy Duty Escalators has been installed at the factory in Oragadum,T.N. This additional line will be able to produce 500 Escalators per annum” said Dhiraviyam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

