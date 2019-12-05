Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 09:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 09:53 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Stock markets in Asia gained on Thursday on hopes that China and the United States may soon seal a preliminary deal to end their 17-month trade war, but conflicting signals from U.S. President Donald Trump kept a lid on investor optimism.

Hopes that an agreement would soon emerge stemmed from a Bloomberg report on Wednesday that the two sides were close to a "phase one" deal, and U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks that the talks were going "very well" after he had earlier said it might take until late 2020 to reach and accord. "My base case scenario is the two sides reach some deal. The pressure for a deal is immense simply because of the economic slowdown in both countries," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital Investors in Sydney.

"However, we see increased volatility because policy uncertainty has become a constant." As investors tilted towards optimism riskier assets rose and safe havens like the Japanese yen weakened.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4%. Japan's Nikkei stock index gained 0.7%, Australian shares were up 1%, and in China, both blue chips and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.3%. U.S. stock futures fell 0.04% on Thursday in Asia after the S&P 500 gained 0.63% on Wednesday.

Analysts warn that more market turbulence is possible given Sino-U.S. negotiations are very fluid. If China and the United States cannot reach an agreement soon, the next important date to watch is Dec. 15, when Washington is scheduled to impose even more tariffs on Chinese goods.

Traders are also bracing for the closely-watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report due Friday to determine how well the U.S. economy is holding up amid a global slowdown. Trading will likely be thin and there will be little money chasing these unpredictable trade headlines as the year-end approaches, said Robert Carnell, chief economist and head of research for Asia-Pacific at ING in Singapore.

"The motivation now (for investors) is not to lose any money if you're under water, and if you've made money, keep it that way," he said. "If you haven't positioned yet you are not going to in the next couple of weeks." The yen traded flat 108.85 per dollar, ceding some of the previous day's gains as positive signs about the trade dispute hurt demand for safe-haven currencies.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell slightly to 1.7603% in Asia, retracing some of the gains made in the previous session. U.S. crude edged 0.22% lower to $58.21 a barrel on Thursday as a 3% rally overnight showed signs of fading.

However, prices could be supported if the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and fellow producers including Russia, approve deeper crude output cuts when they meet in Vienna on Thursday and Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

I don't place Kohli in same class as Tendulkar: Razzaq

Virat Kohli is a consistent batsman but he doesnt have the same class as the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, believes former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq. Razzaq feels overall the standard of cricket worldwide has declined.We are not seein...

Two killed in Hawaii's Pearl Harbor base shooting: official

Los Angeles, Dec 5 AFP A US sailor fatally shot two people and wounded a third at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday before committing suicide, an official said.The two people killed were Department of Defense civilian e...

Wipro launches cyber defence centre in Melbourne, Australia

Software major Wipro Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of its cyber defence centre in Melbourne, Australia. The Indian IT giant also has plans to come up with more such centres in other cities in Australia, which will offer resilience an...

UPDATE 1-South African Airways in line for $136 mln boost as it enters rescue process -minister

South African Airways SAA is likely to get a 2 billion rand 136 million boost from the government and another 2 billion from existing lenders as it enters rescue proceedings from Dec. 5, a minister said on Thursday.It must be clear that thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019