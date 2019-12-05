Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sims Recycling Solutions Certifies First India Facility with Information Security Management Standard

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 11:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 11:00 IST

Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS), a leading global provider of electronics recycling and IT asset disposition (ITAD) services, recently earned the ISO 27001:2013 certification at the Noida, India facility. SRS is currently ISO 27001 certified in Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States. This information security management standard reassures SRS clients that their IT and electronic assets are always managed securely.

The ISO 27001 standard recommends a suite of requirements for organizations to maintain control of information security. The system includes an approach to managing data, ensuring that processes meet data security requirements.

SRS' operational approach prioritizes security and utilizes the global standard to ensure all facilities globally, adhere to the same security protocols consistently.

"We continue to roll out ISO 27001 certification throughout our global operations because it has a robust framework to monitor, track and measure our information security as it relates to protection of SRS company data, as well as our clients," stated Sean Magann, global vice president of SRS. "Every time we go through the process of reviewing our own internal security controls in a new region we are able to build on our existing systems and continually improve."

Globally SRS holds certifications which include ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001, R2 (Responsible Recycling) and NAID. To view all industry certifications and standards held by Sims Recycling Solutions please visit the global website.

Media Contact: srs.media@simsmm.com

About Sims Recycling Solutions

Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS) specializes in providing resourceful solutions to manage different streams for retired electronic equipment, components and metals. SRS plays a key role in helping local, national and global companies manage ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly recycling electronic products and managing the disposition of IT equipment. SRS works with businesses and major cloud companies to provide periodic decommissioning of older data center equipment, as well as with companies that are closing down their corporate data centers as work moves to the cloud. The IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SRS ensure clients of data security, brand protection and maximum IT value recovery, while optimizing material reuse and contributing to the circular economy. As a responsible corporate citizen, we continuously seek new ways to broaden our participation in the environmental sector. For more information, visit www.simsrecycling.com.

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Campaigns swarm Harris donors after she exits the 2020 race

Kamala Harris exit from the Democratic presidential primary has set off a stampede among her former rivals, who are moving fast to improve their campaigns fortunes by winning over donors who supported the California senator. In New York, fo...

Kerala govt, Centre should provide support to schools in the

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thurday wanted the state and central government to provide support and infrastructure to schools in Kerala which lacked basic facilities. Referring to the recent incident of the death of a fifth standard gir...

Does she eat avocado? Chidambaram targets Sitharaman during Cong protest over rising onion prices

Congress leaders, including former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, on Thursday protested in the Parliament premises over onion prices. I thought the Finance Minister said yesterday she does not eat onions, she is not bothered... What does s...

Girl raped by hotel staffer in Jaipur

A 19-year old girl was allegedly raped by a staffer of a hotel where she was undergoing training for hotel management course in Jaipur, police said on Thursday. The victim, a resident of Mumbai, lodged an FIR with the Kho Nagorian police st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019