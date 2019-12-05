Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei moves to overturn 'unlawful' US subsidy ban

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shenzhen
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 11:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 11:47 IST
Huawei moves to overturn 'unlawful' US subsidy ban

Shenzhen, Dec 5 (AFP) Chinese telecoms giant Huawei said on Thursday it has petitioned a US court to overturn a ban that prevents carriers in rural America from tapping a USD 8.5-billion federal fund to purchase the company's equipment. Huawei's petition said the ban -- imposed last month against the company and its Chinese rival ZTE on national security grounds -- failed to substantiate claims that Huawei was a threat and was a violation of due process and thus "unlawful".

"Huawei is a Chinese company. That is (Washington's) only excuse," Huawei's chief legal officer Song Liuping told a press conference at company headquarters in the southern city of Shenzhen. The petition to a US appeals court follows a lawsuit filed by Huawei in March that declared a 2019 US defence bill "unconstitutional" for barring government agencies from buying its equipment, services, or working with third parties that are Huawei customers.

The US campaign against Huawei is motivated by fears in Washington that the company is a potential security threat due to the background of its founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, a former Chinese army engineer. The concerns have escalated as Huawei has risen to become the world leader in telecom networking equipment and one of the top smartphone manufacturers, and following Beijing's passage of a 2017 law that obliges Chinese companies to assist the government in matters of national security.

President Donald Trump moved in May to block American companies from doing business with Huawei, which US officials accuse of violating US sanctions on Iran. But Trump has offered a series of temporary reprieves for Huawei to allow service providers covering remote rural areas time to comply with the ban.

Huawei has consistently dismissed the security accusations, saying Washington has provided no proof to back them up. (AFP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

'Contempt threat' to lawyer: Justice Arun Mishra apologises

Supreme Court advocates requested Justice Arun Mishra on Thursday to be patient in dealing with lawyers after the judge warned a lawyer of contempt while arguing a land acquisition matter two days ago. A battery of senior advocates, led by ...

PNB fraud: Nirav Modi declared fugitive economic offender

A special court here on Thursday declared diamantaire Nirav Modi, the key accused in the USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB fraud case, a fugitive economic offender, on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate. He is the second businessma...

RBI keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.15%

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday kept the key policy rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent and decided to continue with its accommodative stance to support the economy. The central bank also revised GDP growth downwards to 5 percent for 2019...

Typhoon Kammuri death toll hits 13 in Philippines

The number of people killed by Typhoon Kammuris pounding of the Philippines this week has hit 13, officials said Thursday, as authorities confirmed reports of storm-related deaths. Kammuris fierce winds toppled trees and flattened flimsy ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019