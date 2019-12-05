Two country-made bombs found beside railway tracks

Two country-made bombs were found beside railway tracks between Ballygunge and Park Circus stations here on Thursday morning, leading to stoppage of train services for about 40 minutes in the Sealdah south section, an Eastern Railway official said. Railway track maintenance staff spotted the two crude bombs beside the down line tracks at 6.50 am near Bondel Gate flyover in south Kolkata and immediately informed the authorities, the spokesman said.

Train services in the section were stopped as a precautionary measure. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel later removed the country-made bombs from the spot and defused those, the spokesman said.

Train movement resumed in the section from 7.30 am, he said. Punctuality of a number of suburban EMU trains in the section were affected owing to the incident, he said..

