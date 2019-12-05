The Biggest International Pageant 'The International Glamour Project' Comes to India

Auditions are scheduled at Mumbai, Nashik, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Bangalore

MUMBAI, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three biggest international pageants International World, Cosmos International Pageants and Continents Pageant come to India under the aegis of India's biggest International Pageant - 'The International Glamour Project' (www.theinternationalglamourproject.com). This is first-ever Internationally associated pageant in India, which opens the door for 3 age groups (14-18, 18-35 and 18+ married age groups) of women to participate, compete to win and represent India with the titles of Miss Teen India, Miss India, and Mrs India.

Ms. International World - Associated with Miami Fashion Week; Cosmos International Pageants - Former Queen is a part of the Official Selection Committee of New York Fashion Week; and Continents Pageant - Based in Las Vegas, Model & Actress Amy Jackson has been a previous Winner of this Pageant.

'The International Glamour Project' aims to build an Ecosystem for Women Empowerment. It offers a unique platform that enables women of all demographics to represent India on the International Platform in the United States. Auditions are scheduled at Mumbai, Nashik, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Bangalore. There are no height or weight criteria in any of the 3 categories as confidence is the only criterion that 'The International Glamour Project' believes in.

To begin the journey, participants have to register themselves online via the official website for auditions paying a nominal registration fee. Subsequently, the registered contents compete in the Auditions. After showcasing their confidence in three rounds of ramp walk, Introductions, and the Question & Answers rounds, select contestants will qualify for the finals. The finalists then go through the Pre Finale Grooming Week followed by a Fashion Show (Runway) i.e. Grand Finale day event followed by the Grand Finale Night event.

Top 3 winners in each category of Teen, Miss & Mrs will be crowned as:

The International Glamour Project Miss Teen India 2020;

The International Glamour Project Miss India 2020;

The International Glamour Project Mrs India 2020;

and will represent India in

International World - Miami, Florida, USA

Cosmos International Pageants - Bristol, Virginia, USA

Continents Pageants - Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Plus there are 15 SubTitles in each of the 3 categories (Teen/Miss/Mrs) to be won additionally.

'The International Glamour Project' will have National and International Celebrity Mentors such as Alesia Raut, Supermodel & International Runway Expert; Jillian Spano, selector for New York Fashion Week & Runway Model and Aditi Govitrikar, Mrs. World 2001 & Actor as Mentors.

Chace Collett, Miss Continents 2019; Sara Gross, Miss Cosmos 2019; Amora Robinson, Miss Teen Int., World 2019 amongst others are expected to be the Show Stoppers for the Runway Event. Grand Finale will be judged by the eminent personalities from the National and International Fashion fraternity. Angela Posilico, CEO, International World Pageant; Gaspar Cruz, Director, Continents Pageant; Stephi Williams, CEO, Cosmos International, Pageant are the International Directors of the said Pageants.

Dr. Akshata Prabhu is the Brand Ambassador for the event. She has been chosen to represent India at 'MS. INTERNATIONAL WORLD', which features accomplished married women of today that will become the role models of tomorrow through a pageant which is slated for 2020 in Miami, Florida, The United States.

Dr. Akshata Prabhu, Brand Ambassador, The International Glamour Project, says "It's time to celebrate beauty and womanhood in all forms and this platform encourages women to be confidently beautiful from within. We are happy to bring such an event to INDIA which not only opens up an opportunity for the entire womanhood in INDIA but also builds an Ecosystem for Women Empowerment."

To know more, register and embark on a journey of self- discovery and become the best version of you, kindly visit: http://www.theinternationalglamourproject.com or call +91-9920100246 / 9920100249

Social Media Handles:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/the_intl_glamour_project

Facebook: www.facebook.com/theinternationalglamourproject/

About the Pageants

International World - One of the most reputed pageants in the world based in Miami, Florida, United States. They believe in empowering through a crown. This is not just a pageant, but a 'way of life' for young girls and women to succeed. This platform has tie-ups with prestigious events like The Winter fest Boat Parade, Asian Trade Show, Miami Swim Week and Miami Fashion Week.

Cosmos International Pageants - One of the most impactful pageant platforms across the globe based in the United States which offers once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to the 'Crowned Queens' whom they proudly call 'the most beautiful girls in the cosmos'. One of their former queens happens to be on the Selection Committee of New York Fashion Week and is at the same time involved in charity work and community service, making a global difference.

Continents Pageant - One of the oldest running pageants that also gave a 'kickstart' to the pageantry career of International Model & Actor, Amy Jackson. This Pageant System believes in creating a legacy of strong, confident and young successful girls and women. The Winners will compete in the International Finale held in Las Vegas, United States.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1040233/The_International_Glamour_Project_Logo.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)