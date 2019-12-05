Left Menu
Development News Edition

World food prices surge in Nov, lifted by meat, vegetable oils- U.N. FAO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 14:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 14:32 IST
World food prices surge in Nov, lifted by meat, vegetable oils- U.N. FAO

World food prices rose strongly in November, lifted by big jumps in prices of meat and vegetable oils, despite slightly lower cereals prices, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar hit a 26-month high in November, averaging 177.2 points, up 2.7% on the previous month and up 9.5% year-on-year.

FAO also predicted that cereal production would reach an all-time high of 2.714 billion tonnes in 2019, up 0.4% from its last forecast. The cereal price index fell 1.2% to 162.4 points, with large export supplies and strong competition among world producers weighing on wheat prices. Rice prices fell to six-month lows as new crop arrivals added pressure.

The vegetable oil price index rose 10.4% to 150.6 points, reaching its highest point since May 2018, led by firmer palm oil prices, which strengthened on robust import demand, increased biodiesel use and concerns over possible supply shortages. The meat price index registered its largest month-on-moth increase since May 2009, rising 4.6 percent from October to 190.5 points, with beef and sheep meat rising most strongly, lifted by demand from China and year-end holiday demand.

The sugar price index averaged 181.6 points, up 1.8% percent from October, led by expectations of higher demand. The FAO Dairy Price Index averaged 192.6 points, only marginally up from October, after two months of declines.

The agency raised its forecast for global cereal production in 2019 by 0.4%, estimating world cereal output at 2.714 billion tonnes, compared with 2018 levels. Wheat output was seen up 4.8% at 766.4 million tonnes.

Global rice production was seen at 515 million tonnes, up 1.6 million tonnes from the previous forecast, implying a 0.5 percent fall from the 2018 all-time high, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia declares Bulgarian diplomat 'persona non grata' - Interfax

The Russian government declared a Bulgarian embassy official persona non grata on Thursday, Interfax news agency reported, in a tit-for-tat move after Sofia expelled a Russian diplomat and also declined a visa to Russias incoming defence at...

Dutch government sets out plans for auctions of 5G bandwidth

The Netherlands unveiled plans on Thursday to auction bandwidth for 5G networks, saying some telecoms suppliers could be banned if they had close ties to foreign governments or intelligence agencies involved in spying.Secretary of State Mon...

Chargers, Jags meet in duel of teams going nowhere

They have now become a verb, which is about the worst thing that can happen to a team. Charger-ing, its being called, and were it in the dictionary, the meaning might read something like this The ability to somehow lose when you should be w...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM assets nudge higher on lingering U.S.-China trade optimism

Emerging market assets strengthened on Thursday amid some optimism over the prospects for a phase-one Sino-U.S. trade deal, although a raft of mixed signals earlier in the week kept gains constrained. While fears of a possible delay in reac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019