US FCC to vote on advancing new spectrum auction to boost 'direct to device' services
The US Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday that it will vote on October 29 on whether to advance a new auction of wireless spectrum to boost "direct-to-device" services. The FCC is also holding an initial vote on modernizing its rules for "direct-to-device" services and to finalize rules to allow drone operations within the 800 MHz cellular band.
Direct-to-device satellite technology allows smartphones and other devices to connect directly to satellites and is being developed by SpaceX, Amazon's Leo and others.