Maveric Systems Launches Data Academy to groom talent to meet INR 100-crore revenue target of DataTech in the next 3 years

Bengaluru, 05 December, 2019: Banking technology transformation specialist Maveric Systems today announced the launch of its Data Academy, a specialisation and innovation centre that will churn out 100 market-ready data technology professionals in the first year. Data Academy was founded by Maveric as a response to train the Big Data technologists to address the banks’ digital transformation challenges. The platform will serve as a means to upskill and cross-skill fresh graduates, interns and existing employees, and then deploy them on live projects. The trained workforce will work on technologies such as Hazelcast, Cassandra, Hadoop, Spark, Tableau, Power BI, R, SAS and Python to name a few.

Maveric’s DataTech unit, has a multi crore revenue from engagements with leading global banks in the USA and APAC to provide Big Data and analytics solutions. With a technology-force of 500 data professionals through the Data Academy, Maveric Systems aims to quadruple the DataTech revenue growth target, over the next 3 years.

“While data continues to explode, talent continues to be a major challenge in converting data to a monetizable strategic asset. Our effort with the Data Academy is not only to skill or upskill, but also to make technical talent relevant in the business of banking. This is our commitment to the customer-centric approach of business”, commented Muraleedhar Ramapai, Executive Director at Maveric Systems.

The 3-month long data academy program will be mentored by senior academicians and thought leaders in the industry. The program will encompass uniquely designed, use-case based projects for the candidates, taking them through the entire data technology landscape. Each of the trainees will conclude the session through a dissertation by working on a real life big data challenge. The outcome of the dissertation will be shared over social media.

Maveric Systems has in the last two decades established itself as a digital transformation player in the banking domain with focus on enabling 100% Accurate Data, which is essential data point in transformation of a bank.

