Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan unveils USD 120 billion stimulus package

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:26 IST
Japan unveils USD 120 billion stimulus package

Tokyo, Dec 5 (AFP) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe unveiled USD 120 billion in stimulus measures on Thursday, to help the world's third largest economy overcome the aftermath of recent natural disasters. The package is also aimed at helping alleviate the impact of a recent tax hike and survive a potential economic slowdown after a spending boom for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"We will introduce a daring fiscal policy worth 13 trillion yen (USD 120 billion)," Abe told ministers and party leaders at the prime minister's office. "We have crafted a powerful policy package," Abe added.

Under the plan, the government will spend some six trillion yen on public investment after a series of natural disasters -- including killer Typhoon Hagibis -- caused huge damage to infrastructure, local media said. Japan's economy has so far expanded this year, partially because of strong demand related to preparations for the Olympics, which will start in July. Some analysts warned the country may suffer a post-Olympic slump.

The package is also aimed at easing the impact of the increase in consumption tax from eight percent to 10 percent, which came into effect on October 1, and helping Japanese firms prepare for a global economic slowdown due to the US-China trade dispute. The Tokyo market welcomed the package, with the Nikkei index up 0.71 per cent and the broader Topix climbing 0.48 per cent.

"In particular, stimulus-related shares such as construction companies benefited from the announcement," Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, told AFP. But Yusuke Shimoda, economist at Japan Research Institute, warned the impact of the package could be "limited." "The package is likely to boost infrastructure-related businesses, but is unlikely to help reform the nation's slow-growth economy fundamentally," Shimoda said.

The package will also include government measures to help expand exports of farm products as a trade accord between Tokyo and Washington is set to take effect next year, Kyodo News said. Among other steps, the government will help people in their 30s and 40s, who have been struggling to find work due to past economic slowdowns, to land new jobs, it said. (AFP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says US warns partners of risks from "untrusted" 5G networks"

The United States has spent the past couple years working to make sure its allies around the world are aware of the risks of working with companies such as Huawei, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters in Lisbon on Thursday. The Uni...

CCTV cameras, panic buttons, GPS to be installed in DTC and cluster buses: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government will install CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS in the existing 5,500 DTC and cluster buses.Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister said three CCTV cameras...

SEMrush Hosted the Biggest International Digital Marketing Show in India

SEMrush, the leading online visibility management platform hosted the biggest International Digital marketing show in India today at the Sheraton Grande Whitefield Hotel Convenon Center. SEMrush Marketing Show brought together insightful ...

Nigerian court orders security agency to release activist within 24 hours

A Nigerian court on Thursday ordered the state security agency to release within 24 hours a Nigerian activist and former presidential candidate who has remained in detention despite having been granted bail.Omoyele Sowore, who ran for presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019