Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mr. Mahendra Singhi, MD and CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Re-elected as the CMA President

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:40 IST
Mr. Mahendra Singhi, MD and CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Re-elected as the CMA President

NEW DELHI, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Mahendra Singhi, MD & CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limted has been re-elected as the President of Cement Manufacturers Association for the second year running. The announcement was made at CMA's 57th Annual General Meeting (AGM) this week.

Commenting on the re-election, Mr. Mahendra Singhi, MD & CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited said, "It is an honour for me to be re-elected as the President of the Cement Manufacturers Association for second year running. In our efforts since the last few years, we have worked towards getting the Indian cement sector on the low carbon technology roadmap and will continue to do so in the coming year as well. Also, 2020 is going to be a critical year for us as aim to change perceptions about the cement sector and work towards taking the sector from 'hard to abate' to 'possible to abate'."

"I would like to thank all the members of CMA for entrusting this responsibility in me and supporting me in the previous year. I am hopeful that we will be able to achieve greater heights in the coming year," he added.

Mr. Mahendra Singhi has been associated with the growth and development of the cement sector in India for the last 41 years. Since 2013, he is the Managing Director and CEO of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a major group in India, globally recognised for its low carbon footprint in cement production, water positive operations and bold ambitions & achievements on sustainability. With his entrepreneurial abilities and his deep understanding of the cement business, he has helped corporates chart new growth territories and achieve market leadership. His expertise lies in motivating and leading businesses to unleash their full potential.

Mr. Singhi is a visionary and an advocate of sustainability. He has been the driving-force in inculcating this concept in the objectives and operations of the cement companies and the sector as a whole. Today, leading Indian cement companies are setting global benchmarks in climate protection and energy efficiency.

Under his leadership, CMA has been awarded by the Ministry of Jal Shakti for its contribution to the Swachhata hi Sewa campaign. CMA was also awarded the Icon SWM Excellence Award 2019 in Co-processing of waste in cement kiln and CMA Member Companies have extended solidarity to Swachhata hi Sewa by coming forward in a big way in working with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to coordinate a seamless network for the disposal of plastic waste in the Cement Plants across India.

About Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd.

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited (BSE Code: 542216) NSE Symbol: DALBHARAT) (and listed in MSE), is a leading player in the cement manufacturing segment and has been in existence since 1939. Dalmia Cement is the only cement company in the world to have the lowest carbon footprint. Dalmia Cement was the first Indian company to join RE100, and the first company in the world to join both EP100 and RE100 - showing real business leadership in the clean energy transition by taking a joined-up approach. With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 26.5 MnT, Dalmia Cement is also the fourth largest manufacturing capacity in India. Spread across nine states and 12 manufacturing units, the company is a category leader in super-specialty cements used for oil well, railway sleepers and air strips and is the country's largest producer of slag cement. Dalmia Cement has also partnered with International Finance Corporation to promote sustainable business. Visit us at http://www.dalmiacement.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/886754/Dalmia_Bharat_Group.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian court orders security agency to release activist within 24 hours

A Nigerian court on Thursday ordered the state security agency to release within 24 hours a Nigerian activist and former presidential candidate who has remained in detention despite having been granted bail.Omoyele Sowore, who ran for presi...

Days after praising Stalin, BJP leader Arasa Kumar joins DMK

BJP Tamil Nadu unit vice-president B T Arasa Kumar who created ripples in the Saffronparty by praising DMK chief M K Stalin days ago joined theDravidian party here on ThursdayArasa Kumar joined the DMK in the presence of Stalinat the party ...

BJP slams Manmohan for dragging Rao into 1984 riots issue

Former prime minister Manmohan Singhs suggestion that the 1984 anti-Sikh riots could have been avoided if then home minister P V Narasimha Rao had heeded the suggestion of calling in the Army drew sharp reaction from the BJP which on Thursd...

Govt approves allocation of 5 coal blocks, to generate Rs 17,136 cr revenue

The Centre on Thursday approved allocation of five coal blocks, including two to Birla Corporation and one to Vedanta, and said the mines will generate a revenue of Rs 17,136 crore for the government. For the first time, the successful bidd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019