Mr. Mahendra Singhi, MD and CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Re-elected as the CMA President

NEW DELHI, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Mahendra Singhi, MD & CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limted has been re-elected as the President of Cement Manufacturers Association for the second year running. The announcement was made at CMA's 57th Annual General Meeting (AGM) this week.

Commenting on the re-election, Mr. Mahendra Singhi, MD & CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited said, "It is an honour for me to be re-elected as the President of the Cement Manufacturers Association for second year running. In our efforts since the last few years, we have worked towards getting the Indian cement sector on the low carbon technology roadmap and will continue to do so in the coming year as well. Also, 2020 is going to be a critical year for us as aim to change perceptions about the cement sector and work towards taking the sector from 'hard to abate' to 'possible to abate'."

"I would like to thank all the members of CMA for entrusting this responsibility in me and supporting me in the previous year. I am hopeful that we will be able to achieve greater heights in the coming year," he added.

Mr. Mahendra Singhi has been associated with the growth and development of the cement sector in India for the last 41 years. Since 2013, he is the Managing Director and CEO of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a major group in India, globally recognised for its low carbon footprint in cement production, water positive operations and bold ambitions & achievements on sustainability. With his entrepreneurial abilities and his deep understanding of the cement business, he has helped corporates chart new growth territories and achieve market leadership. His expertise lies in motivating and leading businesses to unleash their full potential.

Mr. Singhi is a visionary and an advocate of sustainability. He has been the driving-force in inculcating this concept in the objectives and operations of the cement companies and the sector as a whole. Today, leading Indian cement companies are setting global benchmarks in climate protection and energy efficiency.

Under his leadership, CMA has been awarded by the Ministry of Jal Shakti for its contribution to the Swachhata hi Sewa campaign. CMA was also awarded the Icon SWM Excellence Award 2019 in Co-processing of waste in cement kiln and CMA Member Companies have extended solidarity to Swachhata hi Sewa by coming forward in a big way in working with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to coordinate a seamless network for the disposal of plastic waste in the Cement Plants across India.

About Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd.

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited (BSE Code: 542216) NSE Symbol: DALBHARAT) (and listed in MSE), is a leading player in the cement manufacturing segment and has been in existence since 1939. Dalmia Cement is the only cement company in the world to have the lowest carbon footprint. Dalmia Cement was the first Indian company to join RE100, and the first company in the world to join both EP100 and RE100 - showing real business leadership in the clean energy transition by taking a joined-up approach. With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 26.5 MnT, Dalmia Cement is also the fourth largest manufacturing capacity in India. Spread across nine states and 12 manufacturing units, the company is a category leader in super-specialty cements used for oil well, railway sleepers and air strips and is the country's largest producer of slag cement. Dalmia Cement has also partnered with International Finance Corporation to promote sustainable business. Visit us at http://www.dalmiacement.com.

