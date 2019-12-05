Left Menu
Development News Edition

Makro's shoppers to now directly connect with retailer on WhatsApp

Makro receives numerous customer inquiries daily, and a chat channel on WhatsApp was the obvious solution to provide accessible and seamless customer communication.

Makro's shoppers to now directly connect with retailer on WhatsApp
Makro's Intelligent Assistant (iA) was developed by Feersum Engine, a product that allows brands to connect with their consumers on the device of their choice. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Makro announced today shoppers at its 22 South African outlets and busy online store will now experience instant customer care and service by directly connecting with the retailer on WhatsApp. Impressive features available in Makro's chat offering include tracking orders, viewing current catalogs, accessing a digital store card, locating nearby stores, and having frequently asked questions (FAQs) instantly answered in chat on WhatsApp.

Makro receives numerous customer inquiries daily, and a chat channel on WhatsApp was the obvious solution to provide accessible and seamless customer communication.

"Customers will now access the information they want, when they want it, without having to endure a lengthy phone call or escalate potential queries," said Kerry Ho, Makro's head of digital marketing. Lazo Karapanagiotidis, Makro's head of digital innovation, added "This bold step towards the future of customer service ensures customers have the best experience on their own terms. The addition and implementation of exciting functions in WhatsApp align with Makro's mission to help our customers fulfill their aspiration of living better lives, running better businesses, and saving time and money."

Makro's Intelligent Assistant (iA) was developed by Feersum Engine, a product that allows brands to connect with their consumers on the device of their choice. Feersum Engine's human-centered approach enables the company to constantly improve the Makro user experience and add features to the messaging service on WhatsApp.

To enable WhatsApp integration, Makro worked with global chat commerce leader Clickatell (Clickatell.com), known for pioneering commerce in the chat space and responsible for many industry firsts.

"Retail currently is one of the most competitive environments and ensuring customer satisfaction must be the number one priority for business leaders in this sector. The Makro team already has shown themselves to be trailblazers, ensuring they can meet and engage with their customers on the platforms of their choice," said Clickatell founder and CEO Pieter de Villiers. "Digital transformation will ensure sustainable growth, and we are looking forward to developing our partnership with Makro as they continue on this exciting path."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-As World T20 looms, India to focus on fielding best side - Kohli

India will experiment less and look to play their best Twenty20 side with just over 10 months left before the T20 World Cup, captain Virat Kohli said at Hyderabad on the eve of a three-match series against West Indies on Thursday. Kohlis me...

Indonesia to fire airline CEO over smuggling accusation

Indonesias state-owned enterprise minister says he will fire and seek the prosecution of the head of the national airline after he was implicated in the smuggling of a Harley Davidson motorcycle into the country on a new jet. The minister, ...

Minor raped by her 14-year-old cousin in HP's Kullu

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 14-year-old cousin in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday when the girl was on her way to school, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaura...

Modi to address 'thanksgiving' rally of unauthorised colony residents on Dec 22: Delhi BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address residents of unauthorised colonies at a mega thanksgiving rally to be hosted by the Delhi BJP at the Ramlila Ground on December 22. Confirming Modis participation at the rally, Delhi BJP general sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019