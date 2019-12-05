Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndiGo stock falls over 6 pc on A320neo concerns

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 17:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 17:42 IST
IndiGo stock falls over 6 pc on A320neo concerns

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, parent firm of IndiGo, fell over 6 per cent on Thursday after the airline said the A320neo issue will impact the future capacity of the firm. The stock fell 6.05 per cent to close at Rs 1,320 on the BSE. In late afternoon trading session, it hit a low of Rs 1,316.55, down 6.30 per cent over previous close.

On the NSE, the stock saw a decline of 6.06 per cent to settle at Rs 1,320.55. Intra-day, it lost as much as 6.29 per cent to Rs 1,317.25. The fall in stock price led to company's market capitalisation erode by over Rs 3,200 crore to Rs 50,782.39 crore.

With DGCA ordering IndiGo to replace all A320neo aircraft with unmodified Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines by January 31, the airline on Wednesday designated this matter as one of the "revenue headwinds" of 2019-20, and said it is "likely to have an impact on future capacity". Moreover, an IndiGo A320 neo plane flying to Bengaluru on Thursday experienced high engine vibrations mid-air and returned to Mumbai airport, according to a senior official.

In the wake of persisting P&W engine problems, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already issued various directions to IndiGo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-As World T20 looms, India to focus on fielding best side - Kohli

India will experiment less and look to play their best Twenty20 side with just over 10 months left before the T20 World Cup, captain Virat Kohli said at Hyderabad on the eve of a three-match series against West Indies on Thursday. Kohlis me...

Indonesia to fire airline CEO over smuggling accusation

Indonesias state-owned enterprise minister says he will fire and seek the prosecution of the head of the national airline after he was implicated in the smuggling of a Harley Davidson motorcycle into the country on a new jet. The minister, ...

Minor raped by her 14-year-old cousin in HP's Kullu

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 14-year-old cousin in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday when the girl was on her way to school, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaura...

Modi to address 'thanksgiving' rally of unauthorised colony residents on Dec 22: Delhi BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address residents of unauthorised colonies at a mega thanksgiving rally to be hosted by the Delhi BJP at the Ramlila Ground on December 22. Confirming Modis participation at the rally, Delhi BJP general sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019