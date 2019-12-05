Left Menu
Fox Mandal Looking to Spread its Wings in Myanmar and Africa

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  05-12-2019
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 17:54 IST
Legal giant Fox Mandal is also planning to launch offices in Myanmar, Nepal and Africa

New Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

India’s oldest law firm Fox Mandal has embarked on establishing its footprints across the globe with the aim to make legal services less complicated, accessible and affordable to increasing number of people. With offices in India and Bangladesh at present, the firm is now looking to expand wings in Myanmar and Africa. Further, Fox Mandal is also planning to launch offices in Myanmar, Nepal and Africa.

Fox Mandal is a well-reputed full services law firm offering an appropriate mix of the necessary legal expertise, industry specialization and commercial acumen. This firm of advocates, solicitors and notaries has offices in Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida and Pune with representative offices at Coimbatore, Mangalore, Trivandrum, and other important cities in India.

Mr. Som Mandal, Managing Partner of Fox Mandal said, “We look forward to obtaining a considerable share of corporate legal matters in Myanmar where major oil and natural gas companies have a formidable presence. Subsequently we intend to establish our presence in Africa as well. We have significant expertise in legally overseeing contracts, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, besides handling other legal matters, documents and contracts of big infrastructure projects, power and solar energy projects.”

Fox Mandal is expanding its areas of expertise continuously. Recently it has added two new areas of practice which include food safety law and economic offence law. The firm is well-known in recent times for appearing in Barbara Taylor Bradford case against Sahara, defending Government of India against Enron, appearing for Lodha in the famous Birla-Lodha dispute and the historic Ayodhya case. Fox Mandal holds expertise in handling bilateral treaty matters, besides mergers and acquisitions and its client base in India includes government, corporates and individuals. It has already appeared for the government in various large arbitration matters.

With aim to play a pivotal role in making legal system less complicated in India, Fox Mandal does not encourage its clients to fight unnecessarily if their matter can be settled amicably out of the court. Further, Fox Mandal has been undertaking various CSR initiatives for the welfare of the deprived section of the society. As part of its recent initiatives, Fox Mandal has actually dedicated its offices to the paintings made by the economically weaker but talented painters who cannot afford galleries. This firm’s strength is its team of experienced and trained lawyers who treasure the value of diligence and knowledge as well as creativity and innovation in addressing their client’s needs. Fox Mandal was established in 1896 by Mr. J K Fox and Mr. G C Mandal.

Image: Mr. Som Mandal, Managing Partner, Fox Mandal

