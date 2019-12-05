Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bankers blame rising inflation for RBI holding rates

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 18:48 IST
Bankers blame rising inflation for RBI holding rates

Bankers were surprised at the Reserve Bank hitting the pause button despite a steep fall in growth, and opined that inflation seems to have been fore- grounded by the rate-setting panel's unanimous decision. Largest lender SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar, who also heads the industry lobby Indian Banks Association, termed the status quo policy as an "unanticipated policy surprise".

He, however, also said this is the "most appropriate" move as monetary policy works with a lag when it comes to transmission. The steep reduction in growth estimate for the current year to 5 percent and lower forecast for the next is indicative of a slow recovery, he added. Stating that the rate call has come as a surprise, largest private sector lender HDFC Bank's chief economist Abheek Barua said, "clearly, the RBI has responded to hardening inflation and rising inflation expectations." The RBI wishes to see the lagged impact of its 1.35 percentage points rate cut till October to play out before moving on the rates further, he said, adding transmission can be faster now as banks chase the fewer people who are queuing up for loans given the economic gloom.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Shanti Ekambaram also said the transmission process is likely to improve further, but added it is "interesting" to see the pause call was unanimous for the six-member panel. "Inflation and fiscal deficit trajectory will probably be the guiding force for future rate decisions," she said.

Microlender-turned-universal lender Bandhan Bank chairman CS Ghosh said though the pause was against market expectations, it has to be seen in the context of a rise in retail inflation projections by RBI. Tata Capital's Rajiv Sabharwal is surprised at the RBI's move but added this is aligned with inflation trends.

However, his peer Umesh Revankar of Shriram Transport Finance, said the pause was expected given the high quantum of liquidity in the system and limited transmission of the earlier rate cuts. "We expect private capex to make an entry due to corporate tax cut and banks to start lending aggressively to reduce liquidity," he said.

The SBI chairman also welcomed steps on the regulatory side, including the steps announced for urban co-operative banks, saying these measures will increase the confidence of the public in these lenders and also the moves to help develop secondary market for corporate loans..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Most victims of Sudan fire tragedy belonged to Tamil Nadu, UP, Bihar: Indian Embassy

Most of the Indians hospitalized or reported missing after the LPG tanker blast at a ceramics factory in Sudan belonged to Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, and authorities are trying to ascertain the identities of the victims, official...

Russia suspends work at Iran's Fordow nuclear plant over uranium compatibility issue

Russias state nuclear company Rosatom suspended work on revamping a factory at Irans Fordow nuclear plant due to an issue with uranium compatibility, Rosatom unit TVEL said on Thursday.Uranium enrichment and the production of stable isotope...

Rule of law concerns may hurt growth in Poland, Hungary, says EBRD

Central European countries that flout the rule of law risk hurting innovation and growth by losing out in the race to attract foreign investors, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Developments EBRD chief economist said on Thursday.Whi...

India wins whopping 50 medals, breaches 100-mark to consolidate top spot in South Asian Games

Led by strong performances by wushu players and swimmers, India breached the 100-medal mark by winning a whopping 50 medals on the fourth day of competitions to consolidate its top position in the South Asian Games here on Thursday. India s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019