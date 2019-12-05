Left Menu
Development News Edition

Imran Khan launches 'Digital Pakistan' initiative

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:38 IST
Imran Khan launches 'Digital Pakistan' initiative

Vowing to curb rampant corruption and ease the lives of the people of Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched the 'Digital Pakistan' initiative after his government roped in a senior Google executive to head the ambitious programme. Addressing the inauguration ceremony here, he said the campaign will "unleash the youth's potential" in the country.

He said that the world has been progressing while Pakistan has largely lagged behind. "Digital Pakistan will be the government's utmost priority. It will unleash the potential of the youth. Pakistan has the second biggest population of youth and it can be turned into strength through digital work," Khan was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Women can also contribute to the sector as well and gain jobs, he said. "E-governance is necessary to curb corruption, which is rampant across the country at all levels, and this initiative will ease the lives of the citizens," the Express Tribune quoted him as saying.

Underlining that the future of Pakistan was very exciting, the prime minister noted that the developments in the digital arena were taking place at a fast pace, and in the times to come everything would be done through a mobile phone. According to an official statement, the strategic pillars of the initiative are access and connectivity, digital infrastructure, digital skill and literacy, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The 'Digital Pakistan' campaign was executed by the Ministry of Information Technology. It has been tasked with digitising all correspondence between the government offices. The IT ministry had been told to complete the task within three months.

Tania Aidrus, a Pakistani IT professional working as a senior executive at Google, has quit her position in Singapore to head the Pakistan government's digital initiative, media reports said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Surging Steelers visit slumping Cardinals

With December football in full swing, the Pittsburgh Steelers are right where they always seem to be -- in the middle of a postseason push. The young and slumping Arizona Cardinals could do worse than using the Steelers as a model as they p...

Trump says 'will win' impeachment fight

Washington, Dec 5 AFP A defiant President Donald Trump predicted Thursday he will win, after the Democratic speaker of the House gave the greenlight for impeachment.The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will...

Teacher shot dead outside school in Punjab, husband prime suspect

A woman teacher was shot dead on Thursday outside her school in Punjabs Mohali district in front of her five-year-old daughter who was accompanying her, police said. The womans husband has emerged as prime suspect in the case, they said.Sar...

India's air passenger traffic grows 3.6 pc in Oct; pace slower than seen in '18: IATA

Indias domestic air passenger traffic grew 3.6 per cent in October but the expansion was slower than last year, reflecting general economic slowdown and disruptive impact of Jet Airways collapse, according to IATA. The International Air Tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019