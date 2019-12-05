Left Menu
Development News Edition

Road safety data dashboard for Gurugram launched

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:11 IST
Road safety data dashboard for Gurugram launched

A road safety data dashboard has been launched for Gurugram which uses FIR data collected by Haryana traffic police since the last four years and indicates major factors causing road accidents in the state. The dashboard was launched at the initiative of Safer Roads For Gurugram (SRFG), the outcome of an MoU between Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev) and the Transport Department, Haryana Government.

SRFG is an autonomous working group comprising corporates, government institutions, corporations, healthcare entities, industry associations, academic institutions, civil societies, among others. According to a statement from SRFG, the road safety data dashboard captures end-to-end data from road collisions and fatalities, which helps to identify vulnerable spots, assess risk factors and type of accidents, profiles of high-risk victims and vehicles.

"By centralizing in-depth information dating back to 2016, it aims to serve as a tool for authorities to analyze data on various parameters and devise preemptive measures in an efficient and timely manner," the statement said. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, road crash is one of the leading causes of unnatural deaths in India.

These road crashes kill close to 1,50,000 people each year in India, and this average fatality rate is one of the highest in the world. It is estimated that the road accidents put a burden of close to 1 per cent to 3 per cent of the country's GDP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman shot at, critically injured by two motorcyle-borne men in Ghaziabad: Police

A 45-year-old woman was shot at and critically injured by two motorcycle-borne assailants in broad day light on Thursday while waiting for an auto at a bus stand in Loni near here along with her sister, said police. Victim Indira Verma who ...

Punjab CM helps youth who approached him during PPIS session

Taking cognizance of the grievance of a youth who approached Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh during his interactive session at the PPIS 2019, Singh on Thursday ordered the Derabassi Senior Superintendent of Police SSP and Depu...

Karnataka: 66.25% polling recorded till 6 pm in 15 assembly by-polls

An overall of 66.25 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 6 pm in the bye-elections to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka. Voting for 15 assembly constituencies of Karnataka began on Thursday morning at 7 am.The polls on these seats...

UPDATE 1-Trump files appeal at U.S. Supreme Court in financial records fight

President Donald Trump on Thursday filed court papers asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block a lower court ruling directing an accounting firm to hand over his financial records to a Democratic-led congressional panel, setting up a major cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019