Road safety data dashboard for Gurugram launched

A road safety data dashboard has been launched for Gurugram which uses FIR data collected by Haryana traffic police since the last four years and indicates major factors causing road accidents in the state. The dashboard was launched at the initiative of Safer Roads For Gurugram (SRFG), the outcome of an MoU between Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev) and the Transport Department, Haryana Government.

SRFG is an autonomous working group comprising corporates, government institutions, corporations, healthcare entities, industry associations, academic institutions, civil societies, among others. According to a statement from SRFG, the road safety data dashboard captures end-to-end data from road collisions and fatalities, which helps to identify vulnerable spots, assess risk factors and type of accidents, profiles of high-risk victims and vehicles.

"By centralizing in-depth information dating back to 2016, it aims to serve as a tool for authorities to analyze data on various parameters and devise preemptive measures in an efficient and timely manner," the statement said. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, road crash is one of the leading causes of unnatural deaths in India.

These road crashes kill close to 1,50,000 people each year in India, and this average fatality rate is one of the highest in the world. It is estimated that the road accidents put a burden of close to 1 per cent to 3 per cent of the country's GDP.

