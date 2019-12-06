Tristan Ilich to role of chair at TUANZ Board

At the final TUANZ Board meeting of 2019, Tristan Ilich was unanimously elected to the role of Chair. Tristan leads Aurecon's Data and Telco business in New Zealand with a strong focus on managing key client relationships, as well as developing new market offerings to clients in the areas of 5G and Wireless, IoT, EME, Digital Advisory, and Data & Telco Infrastructure Asset Management. He is deeply passionate about Digital Convergence, Smart Cities, IoT, Rural Connectivity and Advanced Technologies which can create real human, business and social benefits.

Tristan is a Chartered Professional Engineer (CPEng) by background and has 25 years of experience in NZ, Australia, and the UK. Tristan is the TUANZ representative on the NZ IoT Alliance (NZIoTA), a cross-industry and government collaboration, working together to establish and scale up the IoT market in NZ. Tristan is also a father of five, lifestyle farmer and volunteer firefighter.

The previous Chair, Liz Gosling (CIO at AUT), stepped down as Chair this year as she has other board commitments. During her term, she made a huge contribution to leading TUANZ through significant change and set the organization on a path for future success. She is staying on as deputy Chair ensuring her experience is retained on the Board.

"I am truly humbled and excited to be taking on the role of Chair at TUANZ. I am extremely fortunate to have the support of a highly diverse and capable board. I am looking forward to working closely with our CEO Craig Young as we continue to transform TUANZ into a future-ready organization that continues to deliver value for its members" said Mr. Ilich.

At the recent AGM, the results of the board elections were announced with new board members Wendy McGowan of Rural Women NZ, Will Graham, the Chief Customer Officer at Network for Learning, and the Chair of the Wellington FLINT lead team, Zoe Udy joining the Board.