Left Menu
Development News Edition

ZestMoney forays into loans with MiCredit cash

ZestMoney, India's first and largest AI-driven EMI financing platform announced the company's foray into cash loans with Xiaomi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 12:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 12:20 IST
ZestMoney forays into loans with MiCredit cash
ZestMoney logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): ZestMoney, India's first and largest AI-driven EMI financing platform announced the company's foray into cash loans with Xiaomi. The new product called MiCredit allows customers to avail instant credit as low as INR 7,000 into their bank accounts almost instantly.

"We are proud to partner with Xiaomi India in their endeavour to provide access to small ticket loans that are transparent, fair and low cost. The option to avail small ticket credit can provide a helping hand at times of need and empower consumers to obtain greater financial freedom, without the need for a heavy personal loan," said Lizzie Chapman, Co-founder and CEO at ZestMoney. Xiaomi and ZestMoney have a strong strategic and commercial partnership. The two companies have collaborated on a mission to offer affordable lifestyles to Mi customers.

ZestMoney powers EMI products, both online on mi.com, e-commerce marketplaces like Flipkart for Mi products, and in-store at Mi Home stores. "We appreciate working with Xiaomi India on new product initiatives because, like us, they always keep the customer at the centre of what they do," Lizzie added.

MiCredit connects the loan seeker with a service provider, such as ZestMoney. On the app, the application process for loans can be completed within five minutes, and the repayment can be done over a period, ranging from three months to three years in easy EMIs.

ZestMoney has been built as a completely digital, scalable technology platform that can meaningfully improve the lives of more than 300 million households in the country, who currently have limited access to credit cards or any other formal financing options because of insufficient credit history. The latest RBI data shows less than 60 million credit cards are currently in issuance in India, compared with more than 900 million debit cards. Young online shoppers in India do not want to use credit cards but are increasingly keen to avail equated monthly instalments (EMI) plans to help improve affordability.

According to NITI Aayog, a policy institute of the Indian Government, the Indian fintech industry is likely to touch 31 billion dollars in 2020. The advent of digital lending and the emergence of services for masses with low credit requirements are expected to lead this growth.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI to retain dovish bias going forward: Report

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to retain a dovish bias going forward and its emphasis may switch towards ensuring that the aggressive rate cut this year gets transmitted to commercial lending rates, says a report. After five consecut...

WIDER IMAGE-Fires in the Amazon: a barrier to climate change up in smoke

Fire is not natural in the Amazon. Virgin rainforest, no matter how fierce the sun, is too wet to catch alight. If the forest burns it is almost always because of humans. In August, around the peak of the so-called queimadas as the burning ...

Kejriwal launches booklet on Ambedkar for school curricula

The Delhi government on Friday introduced a booklet on the life and work of Dr. B R Ambedkar in the curriculum for classes 6 to 8. By describing Ambedkar just as a leader of Dalits, people have belittled his contribution to society, Chief M...

People have lost faith in criminal justice system: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said people are happy over what has happened in Hyderabad but have lost faith in the criminal justice system.Kejriwal was reacting to the encounter killings of four persons accused of raping an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019