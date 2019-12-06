Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honeywell and IIT Kharagpur Strike a Winning Combination

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 14:03 IST
Honeywell and IIT Kharagpur Strike a Winning Combination

Company hires 40 interns and 36 employees – a campus record

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India

As Honeywell India celebrates the 25th anniversary of its India Technology Center, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has more reason to cheer with the company hiring 40 interns and 36 employees this year – a campus record! The roles are based both in India and in the company’s facility in Atlanta, US.

With an eight-decade-long legacy, and more than 8,000 engineers - over a third of which focus purely on developing next-gen connected IIoT software and predictive analytics products, India is the largest engineering and product development region for Honeywell; and this commitment is closely aligned with the company’s in-country goals. Honeywell has a core legacy of engineering innovation. When combined with its pivot on software-industrial solutions, the Honeywell – IIT Kharagpur partnership emerges as a natural outcome.

Speaking on the development, Akshay Bellare, President, Honeywell India said, “Customer adoption and demand for our IIoT and Connected solutions increases every day. We are aggressively expanding our innovation ecosystem in the country and have released more than 50 software products this year. We will continue to drive global end-to-end software leadership from India and groom our talent to deliver our software vision. The enthusiasm that we are seeing from the IIT Kharagpur student community is truly invigorating!”

Today, Honeywell continues to transform into a software industrial organization, executing a digital agenda that is creating new software-centric solutions that augment its product offerings, creating connected devices that are always learning. To ensure continued focus on this proposition, the company has created a dedicated software business unit called Honeywell Connected Enterprise (HCE). HCE’s mandate is to identify common threads across industries, and solve customer issues leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud technologies. Connected software revenues are growing at double-digit rates annually across the enterprise. To support this vision, the company has reached out to premier institutes across India to get the best of talent available. Honeywell will continue to invest in training and research projects at IIT Kharagpur. The recruits will be joining in May/ June 2020 for both India and international positions.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Ministry to hold plogging program as part of Swachhta Pakhwada

Ministry of Defence is organizing a massive plogging programme at more than 400 locations throughout the country tomorrow as part of the activities of Swachhta Pakhwada. All three services, various other defense establishments have chalked ...

15.86 lakh cancer patients in 2018: govt tells LS

There were 15.86 lakh cancer cases in the country in 2018, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in Lok Sabha on Friday. The minister said cancer is diagnosed and treated at various levels in the health care system and the treatment of c...

Rape convicts under POCSO should not have right to file mercy petition: President Kovind

Terming women safety as a serious issue, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that rape convicts under POCSO Act should not have right to file mercy petition. Women safety is a serious issue. Rape convicts under POCSO Act should not hav...

UPDATE 2-Greece to expel Libyan ambassador over Turkey-Libya accord

Greece said on Friday it was expelling the Libyan ambassador, angered at an accord between Libya and Turkey signed on Nov. 27 that maps out a sea boundary between the two countries close to the Greek island of Crete.Mohamed Younis AB Menfi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019