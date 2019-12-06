Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's ailing economy gets USD 1.3-billion infusion from ADB

  • PTI
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 15:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 14:50 IST
Pakistan's ailing economy gets USD 1.3-billion infusion from ADB
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cash-strapped Pakistan received a USD 1.3-billion loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday to support the country's public finances and shore up the slowing economy. Pakistan is facing a serious economic crisis with short supplies of foreign currency reserves and stagnating growth in recent years.

Since assuming power in August 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been appealing to close allies like China and Saudi Arabia to provide concessional loans to reduce the size of the bailout package that Pakistan may need from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The ADB's quick dispersing special policy-based loan is part of a multi-donor economic reform program led by the IMF to stabilize Pakistan's economy after a major deterioration in its fiscal position in 2018, according to a statement by the Manila-based regional lender.

"ADB is committed to providing wide-ranging support to strengthen Pakistan's economy and reduce the risk of external economic shocks," said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Werner Liepach. While USD 1 billion has been extended to Pakistan to improve its current account deficit, strengthen its revenue base, USD 300 million has been extended for the energy program, another ADB press release said.

The energy financing will support the first of three sub-programs totaling USD 1 billion under Pakistan's Energy Sector Reforms and Financial Sustainability Programme, the bank said. Pakistan has made a significant effort in recent years to expand its electricity generation capacity, but challenges of inefficiency, distortions, and uneven reforms in the sector are yet to be overcome, the ADB said.

These inefficiencies were estimated to have cost the country's economy up to USD 18 billion, or 6.5 percent of the gross domestic product in 2015. Apart from the ADB loan, the current Pakistan government has borrowed USD 10.40 billion from friendly countries like China and the UAE to stabilize the foreign exchange reserves and repayment of old loans, a media report said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Gati Launches itself into the Next Phase of Growth with All Cargo Logistics & Kintetsu World Express Japan

Hyderabad, Telangana, India NewsVoirGati Ltd. NSE GATI, BSE 532345 Indias leader in Express Distribution and Supply Chain Solutions, has offloaded a significant equity stake to Allcargo Logistics Ltd. Indias largest integrated logistics so...

Weak Arctic ice sees 56 polar bears descend on Russian village

Moscow, Dec 6 AFP More than 50 polar bears have gathered on the edge of a village in Russias far north, environmentalists and residents said, as weak Arctic ice leaves them unable to roam. The Russian branch of the World Wildlife Fund said ...

Martin Scorsese wanted Anna Paquin to have less dialogues in 'The Irishman'

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese says it was his decision to give less dialogues to Anna Paquins character in The Irishman as he wanted her to serve more as an observer. The Netflix film, which has been receiving critical acclaim from all quarters...

PM Modi meets Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth in New Delhi on Friday. Jugnauth is on a visit to India, which has come weeks after his victory in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.PM Modi had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019