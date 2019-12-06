Left Menu
Massive dues of coal PSUs: Par Panel calls for punitive action on power cos

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 18:11 IST
A parliamentary panel has expressed concern over the massive Rs 8,435 crore outstanding dues of Coal India from power sector and said punitive action should be taken against the defaulting power generating units. The Standing Committee on Coal and Steel in a report tabled in Parliament on Friday also noted that huge amount of dues are outstanding from the state and other utilities for years.

"The outstanding dues of Coal India from the power sector... as on March 31, 2019 (are) Rs 8,435.19 crore," the report said. The panel said it is concerned to note that huge amount of dues are outstanding from the state and other utilities for years.

"The Committee therefore, recommends that more vigorous efforts need to be taken by all (three) PSUs to recover outstanding dues and if warranted, punitive actions on the defaulting parties should also be taken," it said. The three PSUs referred to are Coal India, Singareni Collieries Company and NLC India.

The panel noted that despite various initiatives taken by the PSUs to recover dues, desired results are yet to be seen. Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

