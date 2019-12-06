Left Menu
Development News Edition

President of South African agricultural lobby group resigns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:50 IST
President of South African agricultural lobby group resigns

South African agricultural lobby group, Agri SA, said on Friday its president would resign at the end of the month for health-related reasons, a day after the country moved a step closer to allowing land expropriation without payment. Land ownership is a divisive issue in South Africa more than two decades after the end of apartheid, during which millions among the black majority were dispossessed of their land by a white minority.

Dan Kriek, who has been involved with Agri SA for 25 years, will leave at the end of the year. Deputy President Pierre Vercueil will assume the role until the 2020 annual congress, at which an election for a new president will take place. "Agri SA is now entering a critical period in which much time and energy will have to be devoted to protecting the Constitution and to negotiating sustainable land reform solutions," Kriek said in a statement, adding that hard work had put huge demands on himself and Agri's leadership.

Reuters could not immediately reach Kriek for comment. South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) has repeatedly pledged to accelerate land transfers to the black majority denied ownership rights under apartheid's segregation laws, but progress has been slow.

On Thursday it was confirmed that proposed changes to the country's constitution to allow land to be expropriated without compensation will be officially published next week, setting the stage for a conflict between the government and commercial farmers. Kriek, who was part of an advisory panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year, has long spoken out against the need to change the constitution to allow land expropriations without payment.

Agri SA, which represents 26 commodity organisations as well as 44 corporate members, thanked Kriek for his service and leadership at the organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana encounter: Both policemen in ICU but stable

Two police officials who were injured in the encounter in which all the four accused of the brutal gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed early morning on Friday, are stable but still in the intensive care unit ICU. Venkat...

UPDATE 1-Gas explosion kills five in apartment block in Slovakia

A gas explosion at an apartment block in the eastern Slovak town of Presov killed five people on Friday, rescuers said.Fire ripped through top five floors of the 12-storey building, causing the roof and an internal staircase to cave in. Som...

Chances of Prez allowing mercy plea of Nirbhaya gang rape convict bleak: Lawyers

With the country witnessing outrage over increasing rape cases and President Ram Nath Kovind advocating that convicts of sexual offences against minors should be deprived of their right to mercy petition, the lawyers feel the chances of all...

Five accused of setting rape victim afire in Unnao remanded in judicial custody

The five men arrested for allegedly setting aflame the Unnao rape victim were on Friday produced before a court here and remanded in 14-day judicial custody. All the five accused were produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Virat Saxena a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019