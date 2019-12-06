Left Menu
Development News Edition

US-China trade pact 'still close': White House

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 22:19 IST
US-China trade pact 'still close': White House

Washington, Dec 6 (AFP) A partial trade pact with China remains close at hand, a top White House economic aide said Friday, days before another round of US tariffs is due to take effect. "The deal is still close," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC. "It is probably even a wee bit closer than when I first made that statement in November." He described the talks underway with Beijing as "intense," adding that they occur almost daily.

Wall Street has moved up and down with officials' commentary on the chances of sealing a deal to end the trade war begun 20 months ago by President Donald Trump. Trump on October 11 announced a "very substantial phase one deal" but the two sides have struggled since then to formalize any agreement in writing.

Kudlow was guarded in discussing the tariff round due to hit around USD 160 billion in Chinese imports -- including popular consumer items like mobile phones -- beginning December 15. "There's no arbitrary deadline here," he said, adding that the ultimate decision was Trump's alone.

Should the December 15 tariffs take effect, virtually all the merchandise the United States imports annually from China will be covered by punitive tariffs. (AFP) SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street advances on strong jobs report, trade optimism

U.S. stocks jumped on Friday as solid monthly jobs data and upbeat comments from President Donald Trump on trade talks with China spurred riskier bets, putting the benchmark SP 500 index on track to log its second weekly gain in a row. Wall...

6-story building collapses in Nairobi; at least 4 killed

A six-story residential building collapsed Friday in Kenyas capital, officials said, with at least four people killed and others trapped in the debris. The scene was all too familiar in a city where an audit once found more than half of bui...

PM Modi, Mauritius counterpart to work closely to build upon strong bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth here and the two leaders agreed to collaborate closely to build upon the close multifaceted bilateral relations and to explore new avenues of engagement b...

Five die in gas explosion in Slovakia: Police

Bratislava, Dec 6 AFP At least five people died in a gas explosion that rocked a high-rise apartment building in eastern Slovakia on Friday, police and firefighters said. The blast followed by a fire affected four or five floors of the 12-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019