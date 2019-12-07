DLF Promenade Announces the First Edition of The Box Park a Fusion of Modern Street Fashion Entertainment Music and Lip Smacking Food

NEW DELHI, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From music to entertainment, lip-smacking food to shopping, showcasing refitted shipping containers with the best of brands, DLF Promenade introduces India's first pop-up concept 'Box Park' in Delhi. A 10 day fusion of food and retail hub made out of refitted shipping containers; offering a combination of the best of F&B and shopping brands to give an exclusive experience to its customers. Enthralled with concepts of the modern street food market and the pop-up retail, The Box Park delivers a community of brands specializing in fashion, arts, food and drinks. Various categories like New Start-ups, Food Vans, Men's/Women's high-end fashion brands, jewellery, kids clothing, electronics, footwear, home décor, plants, stationery, accessories will be a part of Box Park.

Brands such as BackyardCafé, Blue Tokai, Chaayos, Crocs, Deluxico India, Doodle over Poodle, El Luxurio, Emoi Ice cream, Gadzets World, Gianni's, Itrana, Looks, Magic creations, Mom's Momos, Noonoo, O Bags, Pink Script, Purple Tresor, Pushtaini, Red Velvet, Riwayat, Ruzhan, Soo Yung, St Anio Water, The Fur Story, The Pampered Homes, Toy Factory, Tres Chic, Wellspun and Zivame will be participating in the pop-up concept.

If shopping or food is not on the agenda, the concept also offers 10 consecutive days of performance by leading artists such as Ali Brothers, B Praak, Nooran Sisters, Sahar Band, Nissi Band, Stanley Band, Peprico Band, Cherry Singh Band, Sunanda Sharma and Satinder Sartaj.

The 10 day pop-up concept opens on 6th December at The Hub in DLF Promenade and will be on till 15th December, 2019.

Mr. Siddhartha Natu, AVP and Center Head, DLF Promenade, said, "We are delighted to introduce the first pop-up retail concept in shipping containers to ensure a unique experience for our patrons. With the introduction of Box Park, our aim is to provide a whole new experience to our customers exhibiting the mall as a one-stop destination for fashion, food and entertainment. It offers many new brands for the customers to enhance their shopping experience. Box Park is a testimony to this commitment that will gratify the patrons with every visit. Simultaneously, it will be instrumental in rendering higher customer loyalties."

"It is a unique platform for the brands to showcase the best of products during the 10 day concept. We are sure the introduction of Box Park in the mall's portfolio will enrich and elevate our customer's experience."

The Box Park is an effort towards providing a wonderful experience to the consumers. Consumers can bond over good food and drinks and unbox happiness with 10 days of music, entertainment, food and shopping.

About DLF Promenade

DLF Promenade India's first fashion and lifestyle hub, has been the preferred retail, F&B and entertainment destination for the trendy and discerning consumer for over a decade now. Spread over 4.63 lac sq. ft., the mall has an unparalleled retail-mix comprising over 110 fashion & lifestyle brands and 40 F&B options. It has earned the distinction of being fashion capital of Delhi & NCR. With the best of brands and customer experiences, it caters to the new-age shopper who is looking for a quality shopping experience coupled with a chic ambience. DLF Promenade not only boasts of some of the best brands in the fashion retail industry, but it also offers some exclusive features such as Delhi's only 7-screen PVR ICON Cinemas and a children's play area. For a hassle free shopping, the mall offers a bouquet of value additions. DLF Promenade is truly the go-to fashion mall that will have you occupied for hours.

