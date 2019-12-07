Left Menu
Development News Edition

DLF Promenade Announces the First Edition of The Box Park a Fusion of Modern Street Fashion Entertainment Music and Lip Smacking Food

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 11:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 11:53 IST
DLF Promenade Announces the First Edition of The Box Park a Fusion of Modern Street Fashion Entertainment Music and Lip Smacking Food

NEW DELHI, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From music to entertainment, lip-smacking food to shopping, showcasing refitted shipping containers with the best of brands, DLF Promenade introduces India's first pop-up concept 'Box Park' in Delhi. A 10 day fusion of food and retail hub made out of refitted shipping containers; offering a combination of the best of F&B and shopping brands to give an exclusive experience to its customers. Enthralled with concepts of the modern street food market and the pop-up retail, The Box Park delivers a community of brands specializing in fashion, arts, food and drinks. Various categories like New Start-ups, Food Vans, Men's/Women's high-end fashion brands, jewellery, kids clothing, electronics, footwear, home décor, plants, stationery, accessories will be a part of Box Park.

Brands such as BackyardCafé, Blue Tokai, Chaayos, Crocs, Deluxico India, Doodle over Poodle, El Luxurio, Emoi Ice cream, Gadzets World, Gianni's, Itrana, Looks, Magic creations, Mom's Momos, Noonoo, O Bags, Pink Script, Purple Tresor, Pushtaini, Red Velvet, Riwayat, Ruzhan, Soo Yung, St Anio Water, The Fur Story, The Pampered Homes, Toy Factory, Tres Chic, Wellspun and Zivame will be participating in the pop-up concept.

If shopping or food is not on the agenda, the concept also offers 10 consecutive days of performance by leading artists such as Ali Brothers, B Praak, Nooran Sisters, Sahar Band, Nissi Band, Stanley Band, Peprico Band, Cherry Singh Band, Sunanda Sharma and Satinder Sartaj.

The 10 day pop-up concept opens on 6th December at The Hub in DLF Promenade and will be on till 15th December, 2019.

Mr. Siddhartha Natu, AVP and Center Head, DLF Promenade, said, "We are delighted to introduce the first pop-up retail concept in shipping containers to ensure a unique experience for our patrons. With the introduction of Box Park, our aim is to provide a whole new experience to our customers exhibiting the mall as a one-stop destination for fashion, food and entertainment. It offers many new brands for the customers to enhance their shopping experience. Box Park is a testimony to this commitment that will gratify the patrons with every visit. Simultaneously, it will be instrumental in rendering higher customer loyalties."

"It is a unique platform for the brands to showcase the best of products during the 10 day concept. We are sure the introduction of Box Park in the mall's portfolio will enrich and elevate our customer's experience."

The Box Park is an effort towards providing a wonderful experience to the consumers. Consumers can bond over good food and drinks and unbox happiness with 10 days of music, entertainment, food and shopping.

About DLF Promenade

DLF Promenade India's first fashion and lifestyle hub, has been the preferred retail, F&B and entertainment destination for the trendy and discerning consumer for over a decade now. Spread over 4.63 lac sq. ft., the mall has an unparalleled retail-mix comprising over 110 fashion & lifestyle brands and 40 F&B options. It has earned the distinction of being fashion capital of Delhi & NCR. With the best of brands and customer experiences, it caters to the new-age shopper who is looking for a quality shopping experience coupled with a chic ambience. DLF Promenade not only boasts of some of the best brands in the fashion retail industry, but it also offers some exclusive features such as Delhi's only 7-screen PVR ICON Cinemas and a children's play area. For a hassle free shopping, the mall offers a bouquet of value additions. DLF Promenade is truly the go-to fashion mall that will have you occupied for hours.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Giant fire near Sydney may burn for weeks as people struggle to breathe

A giant bushfire on the edge of Sydney, which has blanketed the city in smoke causing a spike in respiratory illnesses and the cancellation of outdoor sports, will take weeks to control but will not be extinguished without heavy rains, fire...

Cricket-Australia allay Boxing Day pitch fears at 'dangerous' MCG

Cricket Australia CA sought to allay pitch concerns for the Boxing Day test against New Zealand after the surface at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG was deemed unsafe to continue a Sheffield Shield match on Saturday. Western Australia bats...

Teacher dismissed from service for coming to school drunk

A teacher of a government-run primary school in Odishas Jajpur district was dismissed from service for coming to duty in an inebriated condition and punishing students outside the school premises, officials said on Friday. The teacher ident...

UP becoming country's rape capital: Congress

The Congress party on Saturday demanded strict action against the accused in the Unnao case, saying the Uttar Pradesh government has to wake up to realise that the state is becoming the rape capital of the country.Congress spokesperson Supr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019