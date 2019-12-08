Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stage set for Incredible India Road show in Singapore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 13:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 13:51 IST
Stage set for Incredible India Road show in Singapore
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Max Pixel

The 'Incredible India Road Show' will be held in Singapore on Monday, positioning the country as a preferred destination for tourists. The road show, being hosted by a 25-member Indian delegation, will provide a platform to the stakeholders of India's tourism industry to interact with their Singaporean counterparts, said the India Tourism Office in Singapore on Sunday.

The Indian delegation consists of 25 tour operators and destination management companies along with representations from the state governments of Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. Business-to-business meetings are scheduled to showcase India's diverse tourism products and services.

The Indian tourism outlook is certainly very promising with an upward trend in Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs), it said. India received around 10.56 million (provisional) FTAs in 2018 registering a growth of 5.2 percent over 2017.

A total of 1,75,852 tourists from Singapore visited India in 2017, a growth of 7.4 percent on the year, said the India Tourism Singapore office. "The target is to encourage a greater flow of tourists from Singapore through a multi-pronged approach, including proactive marketing strategies in partnership with the tourism stakeholders," said the office.

As per the report of World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), India is ranked at third place in power ranking and has jumped from seventh place in 2017 to third place in 2018. The Indian Ministry of Tourism is also identifying, diversifying, developing and promoting nascent and upcoming niche tourism products, said the office.

The government has recently opened 137 mountain peaks for mountaineering and trekking in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Extended financial aid to Unnao rape victim's kin: Cong leader Annu Tondon

Former Congress lawmaker Annu Tondon on Sunday said that the party has extended financial aid to the kin of Unnao rape victim, who breathed her last in the national capital on Friday. We Congress are with the family of the victim. Priyanka ...

Delhi govt displayed 'insensitive' approach in handling situation after fire in Anaj Mandi: Alka Lamba

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday said that Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has displayed an insensitive approach in handling the aftermaths of the fire incident that took place in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road. Speaking to ANI, La...

Kolkata: Police arrest drug traffickers, seize 20 kg of hash

Police here arrested one drug peddler and acting upon the information received from him recovered 20 kilograms of hash charas from a flat in Kolkata. The accused was identified as Zakir by the police who added that the market value of the s...

HAL's Goa helicopter MRO project to be functional soon: Naik

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limiteds proposed project of helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul MRO in Goa would become functional soon as all the hurdles have been cleared now, Union minister Shripad Naik said on Sunday. The HAL and Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019