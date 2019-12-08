Left Menu
Development News Edition

US-based Hines to invest USD 500mn on new projects

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 15:46 IST
US-based Hines to invest USD 500mn on new projects

US-based realty firm Hines plans to invest USD 500 million in India to develop new commercial and housing projects as it sees great opportunities for growth despite slowdown in the property market, a top company official said. Hines is a global real estate investment firm with a presence in 219 cities across 23 countries. It entered India in 2006 and has so far invested USD 400 million equity for the development of six projects, of which two are already completed.

"Asia and India is a focus market for us. We would love to invest USD 500 million in India over the next several years," said Laura Hines-Pierce, Managing Director and Chief Transformation Officer, Hines. She represents the third generation of Hines family. Gerald D. Hines is the founder and Chairman of the American firm.

Hines Chief Investment Officer (Asia) Lee Timmins said: "We have a long-term and very positive view on Indian real estate. India is a great growth story but there will be bumps on the road." "Some of the problems that exist in Indian real estate market, it is our advantage," said Timmins, who is also the CEO of Eurasia region.

Housing market might be under stress but office space leasing is strong in India, he said, adding that the company would adopt a careful approach in picking right partners and right locations for projects development. Timmins said the company would continue to focus on developing and making investment in office and residential projects in medium term but could explore opportunities in retail and logistics/warehousing projects in the long term.

Hines would make investment in acquiring projects across major cities and at the same time could also divest certain leased assets, Timmins said. Elaborating more, Hines India MD and Country Head Amit Diwan said the company is open to developing projects under all models -- outright purchase, joint venture, joint development agreement and development management for fee.

The company is looking to certainly add 4-6 projects in the next three years. It is already in active discussion for three projects in development management model. "We are looking at growth. The number of developers operating in India has declined substantially. There is a mayhem in the market. So there is a great opportunity for us to scale up our operations," Diwan said.

In India, Hines has completed two prime office complex projects in Gurugram, including 'One Horizon Centre' in joint venture with realty major DLF. At present, three housing projects are under construction. It has partnered with Tata Housing to develop 750 flats in a housing project 'Serein' in Mumbai.

Another 1050 apartments are under construction in 'Parkwest' housing project in Bengaluru, being developed in partnership with Shapoorji and Pallonji Real Estate. Hines has also formed a joint venture with Conscient Infrastructure to develop a luxury housing project 'Elevate' in Gurugram with an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

Hines and Conscient have together put in Rs 500 crore equity fund into the JV for development of housing project 'Elevate'. The JV will develop 556 apartments, to be initially sold in a price range of Rs 2.2-4 crore. Diwan said these three housing projects would be completed by 2023-24.

Moreover, Hines in March this year had acquired 33 per cent stake in DLF's upcoming commercial project in Gurugram in a deal size estimated at around Rs 650 crore. DLF and Hines would jointly develop a prime commercial project on 11.76 acre land parcel in Gurugram that was bought for nearly Rs 1,500 crore through e-auction conducted by the Haryana government in February 2018.

"This projects with has a size of 3.6 million sq ft is under design stage currently," Diwan said. Hines has already exited from its first commercial project Skyview Corporate Park which it has developed in partnership with Shyam Telecom.

The US-based firm is looking to sell its stake in the office building 'One Horizon Centre' in Gurugram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia reports first case of polio since 1992

A three-month-old Malaysian infant has been diagnosed with polio, the first case reported in the country in nearly three decades, a top health official said on Sunday. The baby boy from Tuaran in Malaysias Sabah state on Borneo island teste...

Assam: Movement of 19 trains affected after goods train derails at Dibrugarh

The movement of 19 trains between the Naharkatiya and Duliajan stations was on Sunday affected after seven wagons of a goods train derailed near the Naharkatiya station in Dibrugarh district earlier today. According to a press note by the N...

BoG mulling slashing fees for medical courses

In what could prove to be a big relief for medical students, a panel tasked with drafting guidelines for fee structure in private medical colleges is mulling slashing fees for half of graduate and post-graduate seats by 70 per cent and 90 p...

Anaj Mandi blaze one of the worst fire tragedies that hit Delhi

The Anaj Mandi inferno that killed at least 43 people on Sunday morning is the second most severe fire in the national capital after the Uphaar Cinema tragedy that claimed 59 lives and left over 100 injured. The theatre in the posh Green Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019