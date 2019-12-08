Left Menu
Development News Edition

No gold hallmarking centres in North-East & 5 UTs: official data

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 17:10 IST
No gold hallmarking centres in North-East & 5 UTs: official data

There is not a single gold assaying and hallmarking centre in six northeastern states and five Union Territories while the government aims to make hallmarking mandatory for gold and jewellery from 2021, according to official data. Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Lakshadweep — do not have gold assaying and hallmark centres at present, the data showed.

Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the precious metal and is voluntary at present. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has formulated standards for hallmarking gold jewellery in three grades -- 14 carats, 18 carats and 22 carats. The government recently announced that it would make hallmarking for gold jewellery and artefacts mandatory across the country from January 15, 2021, to ensure the purity of the precious metal.

On the absence of hallmarking centres in 11 states and UTs, a senior consumer affairs ministry official said that the Assaying and Hallmarking centres are set up by private entrepreneurs and is a market-driven activity where a decision to open a centre is taken by the entrepreneur based on commercial viability as assessed by the entrepreneur at that location. At present, there are 877 assaying and hallmarking centres in 234 district locations and 26,019 jewellers have taken the BIS registration, the official said.

Maximum hallmarking centres are located in Maharashtra (123) followed by West Bengal (102), Tamil Nadu (100), Gujarat (74), Kerala (69), Karnataka (50), Andhra Pradesh (43), Rajasthan (42)and Delhi (41), the data showed. Since April 2000, the BIS is running a scheme to promote hallmarking of gold jewellery and as a result around 40 per cent of gold jewellery is being hallmarked currently.

After announcing plans to make gold hallmarking mandatory, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vila’s Paswan had said: “We are targeting to open hallmarking centres in all districts of the country and register all jewellers during this one year window." He had also said that a massive awareness campaign would be launched.

India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 700-800 tonne of gold annually. According to the World Gold Council data, India's cumulative gold demand declined to 496.11 tonnes during the first nine months of 2019 from 523.9 tonnes in the year-ago period. The 2018 full-year gold demand stood at 760.4 tonnes.

The cumulative gold import declined to 502.9 tonnes in the first nine months of 2019 from 587.3 tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year. India's gold imports stood at 755.7 tonnes in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

SpaceX delivers 'mighty mice,' worms, robot to space station

A SpaceX cargo ship arrived at the International Space Station on Sunday, delivering super muscular mighty mice, worms and a smart, empathetic robot. The station commander, Italys Luca Parmitano, used a large robot arm to grab onto the Drag...

France ready to take Trump's tariff threat to WTO - Le Maire

France is ready to go to the World Trade Organization to challenge U.S. President Donald Trumps threat to put tariffs on champagne and other French goods in a row over a planned French tax on internet companies, the finance minister said on...

UP: 4 gang-rape accused attack victim with acid in Muzaffarnagar

A woman in Shahpur in Muzaffarnagar district was allegedly attacked with acid by four persons against whom she had filed a case of gang rape. The incident happened around four days back. A case has been registered. We are investigating the ...

India's fight against terrorism cemented its position as one

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India never provoked any nation, but, if incited, it would not spare anyone. Addressing a poll meeting here, he asserted that the measures taken by the Narendra Modi-led government to cur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019