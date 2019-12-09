DLF Mall of India Announces Food for Every Mood Festival in Association With Delhi Secret Supper Club

NEW DELHI, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the festive season on full throttle, food lovers have a reason to gorge on a plethora of delicacies at DLF Mall of India. A 20-day long festival 'Food for Every Mood' is being launched in association with Delhi Secret Supper Club (DSSC). Kickstarting on 7th December 2019, the festival will be a grand relaunch of the rich and diverse food and beverage program of the mall that aims to highlight food, fun, and festivity with a formidable fleet of more than 70 dining options.

The three-week-long festival will have an amalgamation of innovative and immersive experiences taking patrons and food enthusiasts on a culinary journey. Be it a breakfast meeting or a post-work get together or a leisure dinner, the mall has it in store for everyone. The festival will showcase DLF Mall of India's gastronomical hub on the third floor known as Family World. It is home to renowned national and international chains such as Nando's, Chillis, The Big Chill, Social, The Irish House, United Coffee House Rewind, Punjabi By Nature, SodaBottleOpenerWala, Burma Burma and many more providing an array of cuisines to choose and bond over food with friends, family, and colleagues.

As part of the campaign, popular baker and author, Shivesh Bhatia will be conducting a cooking demonstration to showcase the most decadent baking recipes from his cookbook. Exciting kitchen experiential master class to be conducted with little kids chef heroes in a fun-filled afternoon. The kiddies will learn and discover the art of cooking by starting with every junior's favorite dish- Pizza. From rolling the dough to picking out the ingredients to baking it, the session promises to be an entertaining experience for the junior hero's.

Further, the campaign will also witness 'The Start-up Diaries', an inspirational talk for budding entrepreneurs and young minds to come together and connect, ideate, support, mentor and network. The festival will culminate with 'Secret Tipples', a signature Christmas bash for guests to experience the eating and drinking offerings at the mall.

Mr. Manish Mehrotra, VP and Centre Head, DLF Mall of India said, "To create a lasting ambience this season, DLF Mall of India is offering an exclusive food experience that binds and unites all under one roof. We have partnered with DSSC to showcase the assortment of dining options ranging from breakfast to a post-work office spot available for ideating, networking and enjoying delicacies at the mall."

To engage customers in a fun-filled activity, the mall has curated a special installation to brighten up the mood. A normal day at the mall will turn into a celebration with an interactive installation #DSSCRecommends that will instantly provide options of dishes one can try based on how they feel or their sun signs and the guest can expect surprise deals in restaurants on third floor throughout the month.

