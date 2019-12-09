Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gamified Learning for tribal, public and private school students and scholarships of upto Rs 50 crore via STEPapp created by 400 IITians

Amitabh Bachchan gave a clarion call of 'Apna Kal Khud Banao' to students as India's first-of-its-kind gamified learning Ed-Tech app, STEPapp was unveiled by Eduisfun Technologies Pvt. Ltd. with an aim to revolutionize K-12 education in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 15:07 IST
Gamified Learning for tribal, public and private school students and scholarships of upto Rs 50 crore via STEPapp created by 400 IITians
STEPapp Logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 9 (ANI/PR Newswire): Amitabh Bachchan gave a clarion call of 'Apna Kal Khud Banao' to students as India's first-of-its-kind gamified learning Ed-Tech app, STEPapp was unveiled by Eduisfun Technologies Pvt. Ltd. with an aim to revolutionize K-12 education in the country. STEPapp's vision is to provide universal access to quality education to every child in the country via technology. This app is the first step in their mission to create a bank of meritorious children for the country, removing the barriers of social, economic, gender, region, and learning inequity.

The app works on the most basic smartphone with minimal data requirements. The pricing is such that it is accessible to most people in India. "STEPapp redefines Ed-Tech in India by giving children universal access and a level playing field by leveraging gamified learning, story-telling, scholarships and benefits for all stakeholders such as parents, teachers, and education policymakers, said Praveen Tyagi, Founder & CEO, Eduisfun Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

"Accessible to every child in the country, anytime and anywhere, STEPapp inspires students, engages parents and empowers educators, to ensure that students achieve their full potential. Our Student Talent Enhancement Program (S.T.E.P.) will help create a bank of meritorious children, who will be the assets and future of our country," he continued. "STEPapp has four Aces - it is accessible, affordable, adaptive and attractive for those who want to build their own future. STEPapp's board syllabus is mapped to the curriculum of school boards such as ICSE and CBSE. Students can get conceptual clarity in a fun way and their speed and accuracy are gauged. Parents and teachers get detailed reports of the student's progress, strengths and weaknesses via SMS and email on a real time basis. STEPapp will make every child reach their fullest potential and convert them into a national asset who contributes to a better country and planet," he added.

"The future of our country lies in the education of our children. Praveen Tyagi's STEPapp has made learning interesting and rewarding for students. Teaching children through games is an innovative step. My best wishes are with Tyagi's team comprising 400 IITians, who have helped create an innovation like STEPapp," said Amitabh Bachchan. STEPapp will launch many other apps in the future to gamify education and introduce newer ways to learn. STEPapp comes from the IITian's PACE family, a group that has 20 years of experience in creating success stories for kids, some of whom are now change-makers at leading companies across the world.

It is this experience that makes STEPapp confident about the learning methodology it is introducing to revolutionize the K-12 education in India. STEPapp starts with building math and science proficiency via two programs - STEP Scholar and STEP Learn.

STEP Learn is the learning program for grades five to 11 mapped to complete math and science syllabus of CBSE and ICSE. It breaks down tough concepts into easy to understand capsules and then tests the children on their learning - in a gamified format. Students cannot move on to the next learning capsule until they answer all questions correctly. Hence it ensures that the kids have conceptual clarity before they move on.

STEP Scholar is the scholarship program that gives an opportunity of a lifetime for students to build their own future with scholarships ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 crore from a total pool of Rs 50 crore. As an introductory offer, the first one lakh students of each grade will receive STEP Learn (worth Rs 5,000) gratis for their current grade.

In addition to the big scholarships, students can also win next grade's STEP Learn free basis for their performance. Mentorship and guidance for the winners through 400 plus IITians and Doctors will be continuous. Once STEPapp identifies merit, they will handhold these kids to success.

Registrations for the STEP Scholar program have already begun. Students from fifth to 11th standards are eligible to register in this program.STEPapp has several prominent strategic alliance partners such as YES Bank as a banking partner, PACE as knowledge partner, PayTM and iCollege as strategic alliance partners. STEPapp is energised by 400 plus IITians and Doctors from PACE IIT & Medical Entrance Coaching.

STEPapp was unveiled by Praveen Tyagi in the presence of distinguished academicians and corporate honchos Manisha Verma (IAS, Principal Secretary, Tribal Development Department, Government of Maharashtra), Sainath Durge (BMC Education Committee Member, MCGM), Brian D. Seymour (Principal, G D Somani School, Cuffe Parade), Jyoti Gupta (Principal and Head K12 - DPS), Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi (Chief Executive, Polycab India), Ashish Katta (MD, iCollege Group), Vineet Rai (iCollege Group), Sanjeev Tyagi (IPS Officer, SSP Bijnor), Vijay Raaz (actor), Sandeep Singhal (B.Tech IIT Roorkee), Chief Business Officer of EduisFun Technologies, Corporate icon Deepak Parekh (Chairman, HDFC Group) and advertising icon Piyush Pandey (Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman, India, Ogilvy Group) shared their views on video. "India has tremendous growth and one of the pre-requisites to achieve this kind of growth is education. We have to make education acceptable and enjoyable for students by transforming teaching. The entire education system has to change towards storytelling and gamified learning," said Deepak Parekh.

"One more interesting way is to induce competitiveness in the game form where students compete with each other to solve the puzzle in quick time and then the winners get prizes or recognition. I wish Eduisfun and Praveen Tyagi best of luck in their endeavour," he added. "Along with Amitabh Bachchan, I am privileged and honoured to be part of the fantastic journey of a lifetime that Praveen Tyagi has embarked upon with STEPapp. I grew up in a middle class household with nine siblings but our father gave us three things - education, exposure, and opportunity," said Piyush Pandey.

"India has a fantastic tradition of good teachers but we are unfortunate that these teachers are not sufficient to cater to the large number of students. In many parts of India, bright students have to make a hard choice between the pen and the Parivar (family). STEPapp's Student Talent Enhancement Program is a fantastic way of gamified education - inexpensive, friendly and futuristic," he added. STEPapp has been successfully implemented in 16 Eklavya Model Residential Schools run by The Tribal Development Department under the Maharashtra Government. All Andheri Municipal Corporation Schools will run the STEPapp after running a trial with the students.

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi fire tragedy: Relatives say confused how to take bodies back home

Chaotic scenes prevailed at Maulana Azad Medical College, where the autopsy of the victims of the Anaj Mandi fire incident was done, as people said they were confused about how to transport the bodies of their relatives back home. Zakir Hus...

Russian forces enter former Islamic State stronghold in Syria after U.S. pullback

Russian forces have entered Raqqa, the former de facto capital of the Islamic State caliphate, in one of the starkest examples yet of how Moscow has filled the vacuum created by President Donald Trumps decision to pull U.S. forces from nort...

Pak shells forwards areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan army violated ceasefire by targeting forward areas with mortar shelling and small arms firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Monday, officials said. Pakistan resorted to small arms firing and mor...

71 foreign tourists hire heritage train for Rs 2.66 L

A total of 71 foreign tourists from six countries on Monday enjoyed the scenic beauty of the Nilgiris district, hiring the heritage Mountain train at a cost of Rs 2.66 lakh. The Salem Division of Southern Railway is organising such trips o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019