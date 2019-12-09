Left Menu
Development News Edition

No threat of job losses in auto sector: Minister tells RS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 15:22 IST
No threat of job losses in auto sector: Minister tells RS

There is no threat of job losses in the automobile sector and no reason for worry, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Arjun Ram Meghwal said in Rajya Sabha on Monday. "The automobile sector is presently in a transitional phase where it has to migrate to BS VI from BS IV by April 1, 2020, the deadline given by the Supreme Court. We also have to move towards electric vehicles," he said during Question Hour.

"Therefore, the worry (over job losses) that has been expressed, this is a recycle. There is no reason to worry. No jobs are in danger and the government has taken all required measures for improvement after speaking to stakeholders," he said. In a written reply, Union Heavy Industries Minister Prakash Javadekar said no closure of any automobile or ancillary manufacturing units has been reported in the past three years.

Passenger vehicle sales in India rose marginally in October aided by positive festive season sentiment and introduction of new models in utility vehicle space, just about managing to snap 11 continuous months of decline in sales, according to figures released last month by auto industry body SIAM..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

MoS for External Affairs Muraleedharan meets IFS trainees, says 'they have interesting career ahead'

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met the Indian Foreign Service IFS trainee officers of 2019 batch here on Monday and congratulated them for their achievement. Happy to meet the Foreign Service Officer Trainees of 2019...

Bongisizwe Mpondo appointed as Prasa administrator

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has dissolved the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa Prasa interim board and placed the entity under administration with immediate effect. Bongisizwe Mpondo has been appointed as the administrator of Pra...

UPDATE 4-S.Africa's Ramaphosa vows "drastic" steps to save state companies

South Africas president said on Monday he would take drastic steps if needed to prevent foundering state-owned companies from failing, as the government appointed an independent adviser to manage the countrys passenger rail firm.Cash-strapp...

Ready for high-level panel to monitor long term irrigation fund use: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government will look at setting up a high-level committee to monitor use of long term irrigation fund. The long term irrigation fund was instituted under NABARD in 2016-17 under the Pra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019