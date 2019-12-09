Govt hikes toria MSP by Rs 525 per quintal for this year

The government on Monday hiked the support price of toria, an oilseed similar to rapeseed, by Rs 525 per quintal to Rs 4,425 for the current year. The minimum support price (MSP) of toria was fixed at Rs 3,900 per quintal for 2018-19 rabi season.

The MSP has been fixed for the toria crop grown in 2019-20 rabi season, which is underway, and to be harvested in 2020-21, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement. Agri-cooperative firm Nafed, Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC) and other designated central agencies would continue to undertake procurement of toria oilseed, it said.

Toria is a short duration crop cultivated largely in Assam, Bihar, Orissa and West Bengal in the east mainly as winter crop. It is also cultivated in limited areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

