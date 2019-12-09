Left Menu
SOBHA Launches Its First Online Click2Buy Home Expo to Celebrate Its Entry into Its 25th Year of Trust Transparency and Delivering Excellence

  Bengaluru
  Updated: 09-12-2019 17:30 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:30 IST
Bengaluru, Karnataka, IndiaBusiness Wire India

To ring in festivities and celebrations, India’s most trusted and admired realty major, SOBHA Ltd. has launched its first online Click2Buy Home Expo. This unique initiative is to commemorate its 25th year of operations and delivering quality products, building craftsmanship and consumer-centric approach that it has been practising in the realty sector.

The Expo features 25 plus projects from 9 cities in India and introduces home buyers to the world of SOBHA, showcasing deeper insights on the company and its value-added products and processes. The three-day exclusive window scheduled from December 14th to December 16th, 2019 will feature free-to-watch knowledge sessions from SOBHA’s top leadership team, industry guests and patrons, helping home buyers take smart decisions. The bookings are live from November 23rd November, 2019 onwards on the link www.sobha.com/click2buy.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ravi Menon, Chairman, SOBHA Limited said, “Since inception, our focus has been on offering international quality products with emphasis on timely delivery and creating unique experiences for home buyers. With this thought, we have brought an innovative platform - Click2Buy Home Expo, Winter Edition 2019. It is our first online home buying platform, where we are showcasing some of our marquee projects pan-India. The aim of this outreach programme is to engage with and reach out to the larger publics. It will enable us to communicate our value proposition to the wider audience and help them make sound decisions.”

Mr. J.C. Sharma, Managing Director and Vice-Chairman, SOBHA Limited said, “We have stepped into the 25thyear of our existence. Over these years, we have made significant contribution towards pushing the boundary of knowledge and expertise in the sector. Customer-centricity is at the core of our functioning, making the entire journey of our customers with SOBHA a hassle free experience. We are well-equipped to gauge the evolving demands of the home buyers and offer right products at the right price. Our efforts are always focused on serving home buyers well. SOBHA’s Click2buy Home Expo is an attempt towards bridging the gap between SOBHA and its stakeholders spread globally.”

The Click2Buy Home Expo offers home buyers an opportunity to own a SOBHA home of a very high quality and value for money. As per a recent IBEF report, India’s internet economy is expected to double from US$125 billion as of April 2017 to US$ 250 billion by 2020, majorly backed by e-commerce. Today, a large number of consumers prefer to research and select homes online before a physical visit. Besides being convenient, it allows home buyers to save time. During online research, the focus is always on choosing reputed developers with a good track record of on-time delivery of quality products. People’s online behaviour is changing. More people are researching online, which helps them decide better. With increasing trend of online buying and research, the online property purchase will become one of the key factors of real estate growth.

To give home buyers the top-of-the-line experience, best deals can be availed on bookings starting from November 23rd, 2019 on each purchase made on the weblink: www.sobha.com/click2buy. On every purchase, home buyers will receive assured gift vouchers worth up to INR 50,000/- from select brands depending on the price band. They will also have easy access to best offers from select banks for buying SOBHA homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

