Clearwater Analytics to Invest INR 180 Crores Over Next 3 Years in Indian Operations

New Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Clearwater Analytics, a global fintech company has commenced its India operations with a new office at Noida. The India development center is set to have 100 employees by the end of 2019 and plans to expand its workforce to 250 employees by the end of current financial year. This is the financial technology company’s second development center in addition to its Boise, Idaho, USA headquarters and will play a strategic role from the Asia-Pacific region. The company said, it will be investing around INR 180 Cr. over the next 3 years in its India operations. The company held an inauguration ceremony for the company’s growing Noida team and the surrounding community.

On this occasion, Sandeep Sahai, CEO, Clearwater Analytics praised the highly skilled India team, which will participate in all stages of platform development by developing cutting-edge software for Clearwater’s sophisticated global clientele comprising of insurers, investment managers, corporations, and other institutions.

On the occasion, Sandeep Sahai, CEO, Clearwater Analytics said, “India offers a unique proposition and emerged as an obvious choice for us to expand our development and operational strength. With its high-end talent pool, India also scored high for scalability, considering our future growth plans.”

Anurag Singh, MD, Clearwater Analytics, India said, “We see a strong alignment with the talent available in the Indian market and what Clearwater Analytics wishes to accomplish. The new India center is well positioned to play a pivotal role in driving the company’s next phase of growth with sector-specific solutions.”

Founded in 2004, Clearwater provides a cloud-based, single instance, multi-tenant solution for automated investment accounting and reporting. The team in India will help develop solutions for thousands of large organizations and institutions across the globe. The India office will provide “follow-the-sun” servicing capabilities for Clearwater’s operations teams. The India office is a strategic addition to the current offices in New York, London, Edinburgh, and the global headquarters in Boise, Idaho, USA.

Image: Sandeep Sahai, CEO, Clearwater Analytics

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)