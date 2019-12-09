Pay scale most important factor for freshers: survey

Despite rising unemployment levels, which had hit a four decade high in FY19, the freshers are still looking for the best salary package on the offer while deciding to accept a new offer, says a study which also lists a delayed response as a major turn-off for them. For 54 percent of the freshers pay is the most important consideration while applying for their first full- time job, says a survey by the Workforce Institute at Kronos and Future Workplace.

Money becomes increasingly important the older they get, with 57 percent of 22-25-year-olds agreeing that nothing outweighs the salary, compared to 49 percent of the 21-year- olds, the global study notes. The report is based on a survey of 3,400 youth across India, Australia, Belgium, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and the US.

The report reveals a delayed response from an employer is a major turn-off for 44 percent of the respondents, especially in Mexico (55 percent) and India (52 percent). The other red flags are negative online employee reviews (41 percent), not-so-mobile-friendly job application portals (29 percent) and workplaces that have a 'dated' feel (24 percent).

Further, the survey says while perks like free snacks, happy hours and gym reimbursements are enticing the freshers, traditional benefits including healthcare coverage, retirement plans, life insurance are preferred by a 2-1 ratio, regardless of age or stage of life..

