Govt starts pilot project for using FASTag at Hyderabad airport for parking

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 19:56 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 19:56 IST
The government on Monday said it has started a pilot project for using FASTag for parking purpose at Hyderabad airport. The pilot project has been launched in two phases, the first being a controlled pilot testing, wherein only ICICI tags would be used, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.

The second phase of pilot project for using FASTags for parking purposes at Hyderabad airport shall cover all other issuer bank tags. This has been done to ensure the benefits of FASTag beyond tolling. Conceptualised as FASTag 2.0, it covers parking payments, fuel payments, etc, the statement said. "After Hyderabad, the project will be launched at the Delhi airport. Other banks like SBI, Axis, HDFC and IDFC are also in talks with airports in Mumbai, Bengaluru and few of the malls to launch FASTag 2.0," it said.

The National Electronic Toll Collection programme, the flagship initiative of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has been implemented on pan India basis across national highway toll plazas. It has given a major fillip to the Digital India initiative by converting cash toll payments to electronic and brought in an enhanced transparency in entire tolling ecosystem, the ministry said.

"The journey of FASTag 2.0 has many exciting use cases like fuel payments, enforcement (e-challan) payments, access management at offices and residence," it said. "GST council has also mandated FASTag for all commercial vehicles which would be generating an e-way bill from April 1, 2020. This integration will be a big boost to GSTN as it would help in identifying the leakages with respect to non-issuance/ misreporting of E-way bill," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

