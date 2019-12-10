Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares dip on caution as tariff deadline looms

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 13:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 13:41 IST
European shares dip on caution as tariff deadline looms

European shares retreated for the second day in a row on Tuesday as investors stayed away from big bets in a week packed with global political and economic events, including a tariff deadline that threatens to aggravate a U.S.-China trade dispute.

In the event that the world's top two economies fail to reach a trade deal soon, the next round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports will kick in on Dec. 15. The pan-regional STOXX 600 index was down 0.3% at 0804 GMT, as caution also prevailed ahead of general elections in Britain and central bank meetings in the United States and the euro zone this week.

Trade sensitive Germany's DAX led declines among its regional peers, while miners and auto stocks also lost ground.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea's Moon to visit China for trilateral with Japan amid N.Korea tension

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit China next week for a trilateral summit with Japan amid rising tension over stalled denuclearisation talks between North Korea and the United States, Moons office said on Tuesday.Moon is schedul...

NBA roundup: Kings' Bjelica beats buzzer to stun Rockets

Nemanja Bjelica drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Sacramento Kings claimed a 119-118 victory over the host Houston Rockets on Monday. Bjelica drilled a 33-footer off an inbound pass from Cory Joseph to answer a driving layup from R...

Efforts being made to boost exports: Minister

The government is aware of the problems faced by exporters and efforts are being taken to boost exports, including to emerging markets through preferential and free trade agreements, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. Addres...

CAB stir: Students' union in Manipur observes 15-hr bandh,

The All Manipur Students Union AMSU on Tuesday called for a total shutdown in the state from 3 am to 6 pm to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which has already received Lok Sabha nod. The union, a constituent of North East S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019