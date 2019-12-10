Left Menu
Kohler redefines luxury and design with the launch of its second experience centre in Mumbai

Kohler, the global lifestyle brand, in its commitment to provide luxury bath and kitchen products to architects, designers and end consumers, launched its second experience centre in Mumbai today.

L to R: David Kohler, President & CEO, Kohler, Twinkle Khanna, Brand Ambassador and Salil Sadanandan, President, Kohler K&B, South Asia Middle East and SSA. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kohler, the global lifestyle brand, in its commitment to provide luxury bath and kitchen products to architects, designers and end consumers, launched its second experience centre in Mumbai today. The new Kohler Experience Centre in Shakti Mills, Mumbai is a melting pot of art and design in the city featuring bathroom inspirations from seven of the most prominent and influential global architects.

Spread across an expanse of 16,000 sq ft over two floors and hosting four distinct zones, the Experience Center will serve as a source of inspiration for bath space decor and will provide for an elevated, immersive retail experience. Offering Kohler's best-in-class designs and technology on display, the sprawling Experience Center has been designed by the Mumbai-based award-winning architecture firm ZZ architects. "Our Kohler Experience Centres signify a paradigm shift in our retail experience globally. With the new Kohler Experience Center in Mumbai, we aim to further elevate our retail experience for consumers by bringing to life the exclusive range of Kohler products. The center also celebrates creativity and will bring to life, state-of-the-art designs from distinguished architects and designers in India. With this experience center we seek to inspire architects, designers and consumers with an interactive and immersive experience," said David Kohler, President & CEO, Kohler Co.

A key highlight of KEC Mumbai is a unique inspiration zone featuring design suites of seven top Indian and global architects. These were conceptualized to showcase the endless possibilities in luxury bathroom spaces by some of the top architecture and design talents, each of which features Kohler's finest products under a distinct theme. The zones in the Experience Centre highlight Kohler's journey of product innovation and performance stories with interactive and LIVE product displays, a fully equipped Co-working space and a warehouse area with a dedicated modular space that helps customers pick the right products for their projects. The center also entails a product area that houses - Kohler Artist Editions, Kohler's range of connected products, the Kohler - Manchester United Co-branded products and Kallista all under one roof.

The suite by Pinakin Design titled Pale Rose has been inspired by the elements of nature while the design by Studio Lotus has been designed as a tactile, monastic space with hand-painted artworks. The suite by Ar. Ashiesh Shah named Wabi Sabi, is an experiential journey, amalgamating the senses of sight, touch and texture. The South African architect firm Ommni design in their suite bring in strong elements of African design, with patterns and motifs used by Malawian tribes.

The exotic retreat, Andaman, designed by the Italian designer Paola Navone, creates an aquatic atmosphere with subtle handmade pieces and contemporary furniture made in India. The suite designed by K2 India is a work of art rooted in tradition and is inspired by the architect's day to day discoveries and interests. The multi-award-winning firm, ZZ architects in their suite have translated their vision using contemporary design. Speaking on the new store launch, Salil Sadanandan, President, Kohler K&B India, Middle East, and Sub Saharan Africa, added, "The new Kohler Experience Center will see innovative designs and technology from India's finest architects and designers converge under one roof. The state-of-the-art facility will take retail experiences up a notch, featuring the best of Kohler products and finishes. The experience center will also feature our premium brand Kallista and our limited line of products in partnership with Manchester United."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

