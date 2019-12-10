EarlySalary Launches a New Tool to Check Your Financial Wellness

Also suggests Financial Wellness tips and offers

EarlySalary, India’s largest consumer lending application has recently announced the launch of its free monthly bureau credit score for its users. This feature not only will encourage them to make progress towards improving their financial health, but will also help them to work towards increasing their credit worthiness.

India’s quick acceptance of fintech innovations in the past few years by millennials has made this feature an important credit-improving aid. According to the Credit Score Knowledge 2016 Consumer Survey, while a large majority of consumers know some basic facts about credit scores, many of them do not understand the credit score details that have important cost implications.

This feature aims to simplify credit reports for EarlySalary users, considering large percentage of their audience are new to the credit system. The credit score system offers a detailed snapshot of a person’s credit financial position, and helps them with tips on how to build their score and become loan-worthy. Another part of the product describes the historical score data which can be used to check a person’s score trends over that period and also analyse the factors affecting his score. A person’s credit score is determined by their credit card payment history, percentage of credit limit used, type of credit, late fee charges, loans active and various other factors. Apart from the credit report, the feature will also suggest suitable loan advisors and offers to earnest users. This will help users avoid pitfalls, further apply for loans judiciously and demonstrate stability in credit and financial matters. EarlySalary also plans to set up financial wellness seminars among corporates to help millennials improve their financial health.

Akshay Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO of EarlySalary said, “Our data points suggest more advisory efforts are required to help millennials and young adults to take control of their finances, and make smart monetary decisions to ensure a prosperous and stable future. Today over 10 Million customers have downloaded the EarlySalary app and more than 400 corporates have signed up for the Financial Wellness Offering and Salary Advances of EarlySalary. Encouraging them to sign up and check their credit score regularly, is a crucial first step in supporting them to understand their financial health and setting them on the right path towards making better financial decisions. To encourage growth in financial literacy and wellness, education and awareness programmes are important. We also have an on-ground education campaign with the same motive. We believe such initiatives will go a long way to help people understand the intricacies of managing their credit well, and also play a useful role in influencing their financial wellness.”

EarlySalary.com was founded by Akshay Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal in 2015 and is India’s largest consumer lending application, crossing the INR 2000 Crores disbursal mark. The mobile-first lending application has provided financial assistance to over 250,000 unique customers through 1 million cumulative loans across 17 cities, which has made EarlySalary the first line of credit for young working Indians.

Founded by Akshay Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal, EarlySalary is a mobile app that allows salaried individuals to avail of financial assistance. The company offers a bouquet of products tailored to the need of young India including salary advances, instant loans, interest-free EMI options and a line of credit to shop. The company conducts a prudent risk assessment by leveraging machine learning to go beyond financial underwriting.

EarlySalary earlier raised INR 100 crores in January 2018 led by Eight Roads Ventures (Fidelity). With more than 10 Million Downloads and loans worth Rs. 2000 crores already being disbursed, EarlySalary is helping customers borrow within minutes. EarlySalary has fast become the 1st line of credit for young working professionals in India.

• Instant access to funds in less than 10 minutes • High Automation: 73% of loans are Machine Approved & instantly disbursed

• Loans of values ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 Lac cash can be accessed for a tenure from 50 days to 2 years. • Shop now and pay later – the ability to use the loan limit to shop online on credit on Amazon, Flipkart & many other partners.

