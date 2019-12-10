Left Menu
Development News Edition

Food delivery service Just Eat rejects new takeover offer

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:54 IST
Food delivery service Just Eat rejects new takeover offer

London, Dec 10 (AP) Food delivery company Just Eat rejected a sweetened takeover bid from investment firm Prosus on Tuesday, saying that the 5 billion pound (USD 6.6 billion) offer still "significantly undervalues" the company. Prosus NV, which is owned by the wealthy South African investment group Naspers, had already bid twice for Just Eat in private, and has now made two public offers - but has seen both rejected.

In October, Just Eat rejected a Prosus takeover proposal worth 4.9 billion pounds. Just Eat, which delivers food in many European countries as well as Australia, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, among others, said in a statement that its board "continues to believe that the Prosus Offer fails to reflect appropriately the quality of Just Eat and its attractive assets and prospects."

The company in July agreed to merge with Dutch rival Takeaway.com in a 9 billion-pound deal and is focused on completing that deal, with a shareholders' vote expected in December. Just Eat said that the merged companies "will deliver greater value creation to Just Eat shareholders" than the latest Prosus offer.

Prosus has stakes in several other food delivery companies, including iFood in Latin America, Swiggy in India, and Delivery Hero in Europe. It is owned by Naspers, which became hugely wealthy through an early investment in Chinese tech investment company Tencent.

Its stake of about 31 per cent in Tencent is worth USD 123 billion, making Naspers one of the world's biggest tech investment companies. (AP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Climate change tops list of global worries for young people, says Amnesty

Adds comment, updates with UN negotiations By Megan RowlingMADRID, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Four out of 10 young people view climate change as one of the most important issues facing the world, an Amnesty International survey on ...

Delhi court reserves verdict for Dec 16 in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved verdict for next week in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017. During in-camera proceedings, District Judge Dharmesh Sharma reserved t...

Residing in another state, not Nepal: GJM leaders tells HC

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha GJM leaders Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri on Tuesday told the Calcutta High Court that they are residing in another state and not in Nepal, a claim challenged by the West Bengal government which said they have fled to ...

Finland's parliament approves world's youngest prime minister

Finlands parliament approved the nomination on Tuesday of 34-year-old Social Democrat Sanna Marin as the worlds youngest serving prime minister.Out of the parliaments 200 members, 99 voted in favor and 70 against Marins nomination as the No...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019