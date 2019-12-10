Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Acquires the Media and Entertainment Practice of Ashni Parekh

MUMBAI, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Media and Entertainment Practice of Ashni Parekh ("Practice"). The Practice has been developed by her over the past 14 years and is recognised as one of the leading practices in the Media and Entertainment space in India.

In addition, Ashni Parekh has joined the firm as Senior Advisor - Media and Entertainment to grow and expand the Practice. Ashni Parekh is a recognised expert in her field and has been recognised as a highly ranked Practitioner in the space by Chambers and Partners.

On the acquisition of the Practice, Managing Partner Cyril Shroff said:

"The acquisition of Ashni's Practice is in keeping with the Firm's focus on scaling its Technology, Media and Entertainment practice into a market leading practice. We are also delighted to welcome Ashni Parekhto the Firm. She has a substantive expertise and experience in this area and a very strong reputation in the market. We are confident that the acquisition of the Practice will enable the growth of the Firm's Media and Entertainment practice and to provide the clients with a whole bouquet of services that Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas can offer in a seamless manner."

Bharat Vasani, Partner and Head of Media and Entertainment Practice at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said, "I am delighted to welcome Ashni. It is a great move and I'm sure Ashni's experience and knowledge will further strengthen the Media and Entertainment practice of the firm."

Ashni Parekh, said, "I am thrilled to be merging the Practice with Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, a Firm that has great legacy and reputation to its name. This will provide tremendous potential to develop and take this Practice forward under the capable hands of Mr. Cyril Shroff and his team of excellent lawyers. I am looking forward to integrating my Practice with the Firm."

About Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was founded on May 11, 2015 and takes forward the values going back 102 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co., whose pre-eminence, experience and reputation of almost a century has been unparalleled in the Indian legal fraternity. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas is now the largest full-service law firm in India, with over 750 lawyers including over 130 partners, and offices in India's key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies.

The firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, was recently awarded with "India - Firm of the Year" at the AsiaLaw Regional Awards 2019 and "India Deal Firm of the Year" at the In-House Community Counsels of the Year Awards 2019. The firm was also named as the "Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year - India for 2018" at the IFLR Asia Awards, having also been successful in winning the prestigious & coveted "National Law Firm of the Year, 2018 for India" at the Chambers Asia-Pacific Awards. The firm was also voted as the "Employer of Choice for 2018" from India, by the Asian Legal Business, now 4 years in a row, building upon the several awards that the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. had won in the past. PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)