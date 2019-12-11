Left Menu
Westfield centers offer extended Christmas trading hours and services

From 16 December, Westfield is giving shoppers more flexibility to visit at a time that suits them with the return of extended trading hours and midnight shopping across Westfield centers.

Scentre Group General Manager, Centre Experience, Lillian Fadel, said: “Our centers are extending their hours in the lead up to Christmas knowing customers will need their local Westfield.”

With Christmas only two weeks away, Westfield centers across New Zealand are offering extended trading hours and additional services to make the busiest time of the year for shoppers, a little bit easier.

As a one-stop-shop for all your Christmas needs, shoppers can also take advantage of a range of services at Westfield this festive season including Valet, Hands-Free Shopping, and Gift Wrapping.

"We're expecting hundreds of thousands of people to head to Westfield over the coming weeks looking for the perfect gift, fresh food, and gift cards. Christmas is our busiest time of the year and we're here to support our customers, especially in the last few days."

Extended trading hours in NZ:

Extended trade:- Centres across the country have extended trading hours during this period- Monday 16 – Friday 20 December: All Westfield centers will open until 10 pm

Midnight trading and late-night trading:- Saturday 21 – Monday 23 December: Westfield Albany, Manukau City, St Lukes, and Newmarket open until midnight- Saturday 21 – Monday 23 December: Westfield Riccarton will open until 10 pm

Christmas Eve: Tuesday 24 December:- Westfield Albany, Manukau City, St Lukes, and Riccarton open until 6 pm- Westfield Newmarket will open until 7 pm

