ABG Concludes AI Conclave FULCRUM 2019 With A Bang

MUMBAI, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FULCRUM 2019, an AI conclave by the Aditya Birla Group (ABG), concluded after two days of interactive sessions, networking, and idea exchanges. The event was presented by ABG's Group Data and Analytics (GDNA) Cell, in association with the Analytics India Magazine on 2-3 December at St Regis in Mumbai.

The conference witnessed participation from more than 200+ attendees from companies across the Aditya Birla Group, 18+ external companies and 35+ speakers over the course of two days. With more than 25+ talks, FULCRUM generated exceptional content in the form of thought-provoking keynotes, knowledge-filled sessions, lively panel discussions, and interesting contests.

The key experience for most of the attendees was the give-and-take of knowledge and technical expertise, especially in the areas of data and analytics. The event helped participants to understand and absorb the latest developments in data analytics and Al for value generation in their businesses. The main attraction for the attendees was the exchange of ideas between the businesses in ABG, as well as an opportunity to learn from each other.

The event also recognised excellence in the form of AI Evangelism awards and felicitated individuals who are enabling data-driven decision making, using AI for effective planning and innovation, among others.

The event ended with a bang after a competition called 'Kaun Banayega Crorepati' with ABG senior leaders. The event was filled with AI-related trivia which was both challenging as well as enlightening.

The GDNA Cell, which presented FULCRUM, is the Big Data and Analytics arm of the Aditya Birla Group created at its centre to strategize and partner with Group Businesses to deliver on its strategic priorities through the power of Al. It represents strong analytics and domain expertise drawn from the best-in-class talent from leading Global and Indian Businesses that leverage cutting edge tools and technologies built on a highly scalable and robust big data infrastructure to mine and action petabytes of structured and unstructured data in seconds.

Bhasker Gupta, Founder & CEO at Analytics India Magazine said, "Working with ABG for FULCRUM has been a very insightful experience for us. It was great to see the close-knit ecosystem of ABG interacting and sharing ideas -- especially in the thriving area of data analytics and AI. This is a field that most companies are trying to ace at and utilise. And that's why it is so inspiring to see how the ABG's GDNA Cell has brought together different experts from different backgrounds under one roof -- all with one agenda - progress."

About Aditya Birla Group:

A US $48.3 billion corporation, the Aditya Birla Group is in the League of Fortune 500. Anchored by an extraordinary force of over 120,000 employees belonging to 42 nationalities, the Group is built on a strong foundation of stakeholder value creation. With over seven decades of responsible business practices, our businesses have grown into global powerhouses in a wide range of sectors - metals, textiles, carbon black, telecom and cement. Today, over 50% of Group revenues flow from overseas operations that span 34 countries in North and South America, Africa and Asia.

About Analytics India Magazine:

Founded in 2012, Analytics India Magazine has since been dedicated to passionately championing and promoting the analytics ecosystem in India. It chronicles the technological progress in the space of analytics, artificial intelligence, data science, big data by highlighting the innovations, players in the field, challenges shaping the future, through the promotion and discussion of ideas and thoughts by smart, ardent, action-oriented individuals who want to change the world. It has been a pre-eminent source of news, information and analysis for the Indian analytics ecosystem. Visit AIM at www.analyticsindiamag.com

