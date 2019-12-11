Telenet selects Infosys to lead its data, digital

IT services major Infosys Ltd announced on Wednesday that it has selected Belgian telecommunication provider Telenet as its preferred IT partner to deliver several digital and data initiatives for the next five years. Telenet plans to leverage Infosys' ecosystem to drive simplification of its existing landscape, build new digital and data capabilities, extract relevant insights from data and leverage existing talent more effectively, the Bengaluru- headquartered company said in a statement.

The partnership with Infosys would also help Telenet save significantly on IT operating costs and structurally reduce the number of existing IT applications, it said. "This partnership is another milestone in the 19-year long relationship between the two companies, during which Infosys has managed Telenet's legacy IT landscape," the statement added..

