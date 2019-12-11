Passenger vehicle retail sales up 1 pc in November: FADA

Automobile dealers' body FADA on Wednesday said retail sales of passenger vehicles in November increased 1 per cent to 2,57,271 units against the same period last year, driven by festive demand during the month. According to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), passenger vehicles (PV) sales stood at 2,55,535 units in November 2018.

Two-wheeler sales increased 3 per cent to 17,05,495 units last month as compared with 16,60,082 units in the year-ago period. Commercial vehicle sales, however, declined 8 per cent to 77,394 units as compared to 84,040 units in November last year.

Three-wheeler sales saw a 20 per cent increase to 65,348 units last month. Total sales across categories rose 2 per cent to 21,05,508 units in November as against 20,54,296 units in the same month last year.

FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale said agriculture produce has now started trickling into the markets after the extended monsoon season, which is contributing towards the uptick in semi-urban and rural markets. Besides, the positive measures announced by the government have also started to show its impact, he added.

