Lexus India appoints Masakazu Yoshimura as chairman

Lexus, Toyota Group's luxury vehicles arm, on Wednesday announced appointment of Masakazu Yoshimura as chairman for its India operations with effect from January 1, 2020. Yoshimura, who has been associated with Toyota Motor Corporation since 1990, has an experience of 30 years in the automobile sector spanning across diverse areas covering product planning, pricing, human resources, sales and marketing, the company said in a statement.

"He will guide the brand in delivering on its promise of amazing experiences in India," it added. The company further said P B Venugopal will continue as the president of Lexus India.

